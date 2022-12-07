NJC reinstates Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has reinstated Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia as a judge of the Federal High Court.

A circular signed by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho and sighted by our correspondent stated that, “Your Lordships are by this Circular letter notified that at the Meeting of the National Judicial Council held on the 1st of December, 2022, the Council reinstated the Hon. Justice R. N. Ofili-Ajumogobia as a Judicial Officer.”

In the circular dated 5th December, 2022, addressed to all Judges of the Federal High Court, the Chief Judge said that, “The reinstatement takes instant effect and there shall be consequential posting.”

It would be recalled that, Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia was prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a 15-count charge, bordering on money laundering and breach of public trust.

The trial Judge, Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Federal High Court, however, discharged Ofili-Ajumogobia while granting her application to quash and dismiss the allegations preferred against her by the anti-graft agency.

Ofili-Ajumogobia’s application was filed and argued by her counsel, Mr. Olawale Akoni (SAN), who told the Lagos High Court that the application was sequel to an order of Justice Binta Nyako of Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, which quashed all the recommendations of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

Akoni also told the court that by virtue of the judgment of Justice Nyako delivered on November 28, 2019 in the suit between Ofili-Ajumogobia and NJC, the judge had quashed the council’s report and recommendations, and that Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia had been reinstated.

While ruling on the arguments and submissions by the parties, Justice Allagoa said: “I have looked at the application. I have also looked into the counter-affidavit of the prosecution, it is not indeed controverting the application. I am satisfied that the application has merit, the prayers sought for are hereby granted as prayed”.