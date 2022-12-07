Airforce continues assault on bandit camps in 19 Kaduna communities

The Nigerian Air Force has continued with assaults on identified bandit camps and enclaves in Nineteen communities of Chikun, Igabi and Birnin-Gwari local government areas of Kaduna State.

A statement issued by the commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Wednesday listed the communities as Riyawa in Igabi local government, Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road, Buruku, Kurmin Dande, Damba, Ungwan Yako, Udawa, Manini, Kuriga, Gagafada, Kushaka, Polewire and Kamfanin Doka areas spanning Chikun and Birnin Gwari LGAs.

Others communities were Maidaro, Dogon Dawa, Damari, Saulawa Tofa and Farin Ruwa areas of Birnin Gwari LGA.

The statement read in parts : “No suspicious activity was observed at the locations covered.

” Feedback to the Kaduna State Government revealed that a camp in Riyawa, Igabi LGA, was targeted and destroyed.

”Also, a terrorist location at Tofa general area of Birnin Gwari LGA was similarly engaged and struck.

“Close air support was provided to ground troops conducting operations in Maidaro, Dogon Dawa, Damari, Saulawa and Farin Ruwa areas of Birnin Gwari LGA.

”Armed reconnaissance was carried out along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road, Buruku, Kurmin Dande, Damba, Ungwan Yako, Udawa, Manini, Kuriga, Gagafada, Kushaka, Polewire and Kamfanin Doka areas spanning Chikun and Birnin Gwari LGAs. No suspicious activity was observed at the locations covered.

“Further updates will be communicated as they emerge,”the statement declared.