The Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Chief Dr George Moghalu, has expressed immense grief over the boat mishap that happened at Gurin River, a suburb of Fufore Local Government Area, Adamawa State, as well as at a river in Gbajibo, Mokwa, Niger State.

Extending his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the dead and injured, the NIWA boss stated that the incident was more disheartening as some of the victims on board were reportedly heading for farming activities.

Commending the life-saving work of the first responders, local divers, and police marine at the scene of the incident, Dr George Moghalu wished the wounded a speedy recovery and success in the search and rescue of some missing passengers on the capsized boat.

The NIWA boss reiterated the call on transporters to ensure strict adherence to safety regulations on the nation’s waterways, emphasising the need for the people in the riverine communities travelling by boats and canoes to use live jackets and avoid overcrowded boats.

Dr. Moghalu prays that the Almighty God will comfort the grieving relatives at this very difficult time.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

36 states get N1.51trn allocation in six months, says NEITI

34.5 per cent of the total N4.37 trillion crude oil revenue amounting to N1.51 trillion was shared among the 36 states of the federation between…

Inside Lagos Blue Rail Line train where comfort, pleasure, pain meet

In this report, Saturday Tribune’s TOLA ADENUBI joined the train ride from Mile 2 to…

Leaked s3x video shared without my consent, I’ll take legal action — Moyo Lawal





Popular Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, has finally broken the silence over her leaked sex video going viral on…

Why I visited K1 in Ijebu —Osupa

Fuji music star, Saheed Osupa, may have taken a bold step that may finally put an end to the age-long feud between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Seyi names worst dressed housemates

Evicted Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Seyi Awolowo, has revealed two housemates that are worst dressed in…

UFC: ‘I hate losing, but…’, Adesanya breaks silence after shocking defeat

Nigerian-born New Zealand fighter Israel Adesanya has finally broken his silence over his shocking belt loss to…