Nigeria will host the 12th General Assembly of the All Africa Conference of Churches (AACC) and the 60th anniversary celebrations of its existence in November this year.

The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee of the AACC, Dr Israel Akanji, while addressing journalists on Wednesday in Abuja, said the 12th assembly is not only a celebration but also a testament to the growth and cohesion of the Christian community in Africa since the idea of the AACC was conceived 64 years ago in Ibadan, Nigeria.

He said the Assembly will welcome 600 delegates from about 43 countries, and it hopes to house cutting-edge theological insights from Christian leaders across Africa on these pressing issues.

Akanji maintained that the All Africa Conference of Churches remains the broadest and most inclusive ecumenical organisation on African soil.

“The assembly will be a great space to strengthen the ongoing efforts in addressing the complex issues facing the African continent and the entire inhabited universe, as well as to seek out new biblical and theological perspectives to help us successfully complete the task at hand.

“The assembly’s business session will also review the organization’s mission and primary areas of focus until the next assembly in 4 years in another African Country”, he said.

Furthermore, Akanji expressed concern over the sporadic occurrences of coup d’etat and military takeovers in Africa. He said while the AACC does not condone incessant corruption in African governments, it is totally against military takeovers.

“We acknowledge the complex issues facing our continent in the areas of conflict and peacebuilding, economic development and poverty alleviation, human rights and social justice, and religious freedom and interreligious co-existence.

“We are deeply concerned about the sporadic occurrences of coup d’etat and military takeovers and regret that this is still an option on our continent.

“While we do not condone in any way the high rate of corruption that manifests in many political circles on the continent, we give our open condemnation to military coups and reject them as an option that is befitting for our continent at this stage of our development.

“We believe that dialogue—both political and interreligious—is always the best option towards justice. We also wish to counsel our African countries not to mortgage the future of the continent with the humongous amount of loans being received at the moment, which has enormous negative consequences for the coming generations”, he noted.





Akanji, therefore, said that AACC is committed to playing a pivotal role in the continental efforts towards the eradication of militancy and all forms of violence; instead, peacebuilding, religious tolerance, economic development, and poverty alleviation are to be pursued.

“We shall also champion human rights and justice for all, the economy, and the ecological conditions of the earth, which include respect for the purity of our lands, forests, rivers, seas, and oceans”, he said.

