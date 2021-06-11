NITP urges Planners to emulate Pa Makinde’s virtue

Town planners across the nation have been urged to emulate the virtue of the 11th President of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, Pa Jacob Aderemi Makinde, who was described as a man that contributed immensely to the development of the profession.

This advice was given by the current leadership of NITP, led by its National President, Mr Olutoyin Ayinde and other senior members, during the farewell/ tribute service held in Lagos to celebrate the life of Pa Jacob Aderemi Makinde, who died in April 2021, after a brief illness.

The deceased was said to have designed master plans for Lagos Metropolitan, Victoria Garden City Estate (VGC), development plan for Ore in Ondo State, Bwari (a satellite town in Abuja), and Victoria Court Cemetery.

Similarly, Makinde was said to have executed the Urban Renewal and Flood Intervention Studies for Ife East Local Government sponsored by Urban Development Bank of Nigeria Plc.

Also, he was also pioneer Chairman of Irewole Local Government Town Planning Authority in Oyo State, and a recipient of about 100 merit awards to his credit, among other feats.

Speaking at the occasion, Ayinde said the deceased was many things to many people but one thing he had for everyone was a big hearty hug that threw caution to the winds as he approached with arms wide open.

According to Ayinde, Makinde radiated warmth and hope the moment one came in contact with him.

This attribute, Ayinde said was probably why he was Chairman of the Elders’ Committee of the Lagos State Chapter of NITP.

“He had a heart of generosity, offering himself for service until his translation. Baba Makinde was passionate about everything called town planning, playing a major role in the development of the NITP Franlin Akinyemi House, now a major source of income for the institute,” Ayinde said.

Others described Pa Makinde as “an Icon and Iroko” of the nation’s town planning profession. They all took turns to speak about his impacts, professional life and other aspects of his voyage on earth.

Makinde, who was born in July 1939 in Oyo State, graduated as a town planner in 1971 from the University of Melbourne, Australia and had 22 years of leadership position in the profession. Specifically, he led the profession between 1994 and 1996.

President, Town Planners Registration Council of Nigeria (TOPREC), Ishaku Muhtar Kura, described Makinde as a man with exemplary leadership qualities, who enthroned professionalism all his life.

According to him, the deceased was one of those front liners, who played a key role in the promulgation and establishment of Town Planning Registration Council Act, CAP T7 LFN 2004, which enabled the profession to have a regulatory agency to control and oversee planning education, administration and practice.

