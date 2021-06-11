Artpedia’s ‘Unfolded’ reveals new interpretation for poetry, music, visual art

The Artpedia gallery recently embarked on an audacious journey to change the wrong notion that poetry is a one-way street, last weekend.

The event tagged ‘Unfolded’, was an intimate evening dedicated to exploring the juxtaposition of music, poetry, visual art, and varied live performance at one of Lagos’ exquisite art galleries, Artpedia, on June 5.

By forging new territory for intimacy where people can escape the speed of everyday life in Lagos for a few hours, popular Nigerian singer-songwriter Dwin The Stoic, Bunmi Africa, Ore Macaulay, Muyiwa Akhigbe, Ifeoluwa Olutimehin, and Chukwudi Ukonne took people on a wild emotional rollercoaster of shared experiences told with poetry, music and visual arts.

Each segment centered on audience participation. It presented new modes of interaction in a socially distanced environment.

Comprising various activities, ‘Unfolded’ aimed at correcting, curating and expanding the notion of these artistic expressions.

There were various engagement segments which included ‘A Poem Mastered,’ ‘Blindfolded Unfolding,’ ‘Painted Poetry,’ among others.

Speaking about the event, Oreoluwa Macaulay, one of the performing artistes who also compered the event said “Unfolded brings to mind, an image of something spreading out from a folded position. In this case, the event nudges people to step into the freedom art offers. We hope to create a fully liberating experience!”

As a special highlight, the event featured a ‘Sip and Paint’ session which allowed the audience to interpret their feelings and reactions into art that they could take home. The event drew on the audience’s ability to evoke their visual senses in expressing themselves, thus creating a multi-sensorial experience.

