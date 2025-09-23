NITP tasks govt on private investors’ involvement in physical plans implementation

Taking cognizance of the unprecedented achievements” of the Lagos State government in the preparation of Operative Development Plans in the last six years, the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners ( NITP), is calling on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to involve the private sector investors in the implementation of these plans.

Making the plead during the.media chat preceding the Annual General Meeting of NITP, Lagos Chapter, the association’s Chairman, Mr. Oladele Akindele, said it would be good if government consider the involvement of the private sector investors to drive the business components of the plans’ implementation.

Preparations of these plans by the state government, he said was in tandem with global practice and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as provided in Goal No. 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), noting that there won’t be meaningful urban development without approved comprehensive land use development plans upon which economic development is integrated.

Akindele called on the state government to establish appropriate agencies for full implementation of the laudable plans.

He said:” As good as these plans are, if they are not properly, timely, effectively and efficiently implemented, they will not have the expected impact on the people and physical environment they are meant to make better.

“We therefore implore the state government to establish appropriate agencies for the implementation of these laudable plans.”

He also called the attention of the Lagos State Government to the need to improve the funding of town planning activities in the state.

He said:”One way to achieve this is by allowing the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban development and its agencies to deduct from revenue generated to be reinvested in plan preparation, compliance monitoring and other operational activities to improve service delivery.”

He listed some of the Operative Development Plans that have been approved in the last six years to include Kosofe Model City Plans, Lagos Island Model City Plan, review of Lekki Infrastructure Master Plan, Alimosho Model City Plan, Ibeju Lekki Model City Plan (nearing completion) in addition to numerous Action Areas Plan covering all parts of the state.

The magnanimous action of building on the efforts of the past administrations, Akindele said singled out Lagos as the only state of the federation with commitment to physical planning.

“In similar vein, the Executive and members of NITP also wish to note with satisfaction the enactment and amendment of the Lagos State Urban and Regional and Development Law 2019 which has been the guiding urban development activities in the state. The Law and its subsidiary.

Regulations have helped in the implementation of planning and urban development policies in urban regeneration, physical planning permit and building control.

“The latest in these revolutionary steps is the current Lagos GIS (Geographic Information System) and CAP (Certified Accredited Professionals) programs. The aforementioned are in line with global best practices

and essential ingredients for livable settlements,” Akindele said lauding the state government for the achievements,” he said.

Akindele also seized the occasion to call on the state authority to create the position of town planner-general for proper coordination of planning activities in the state as well as effective integration of all the Operational Development Plans spread across Lagos state

According to him, the creation of the position of town planner- general would proffer a centralized

and coordinated solution to the challenges raised at the maiden edition of Physical Planning Summit held last year with the theme: Rethinking Lagos: A New Vision for a Regional and Integrated Megacity.”

Justifying the important of the position of town planner- general is the state, he said that it would make town planners to take full charge of the city planning, development and management in a sustainable manner.

He said that creating the post of a town planner-general is very crucial to support the state government with technical advice at the highest level, pointing out that it would be most appropriate to establish the position without delay.

He said:”Meanwhile, the restructuring of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development into two distinct offices: Office of Physical Planning, headed by a commissioner and

Office of Urban Development, headed by a e-GIS expert was applauded by well-meaning

stakeholders, but going further, it is now necessary, and timely too, to create the position of Town Planner General in Lagos State.

“We have Tutor-General, Auditor-General, Accountant-General, and Surveyor-General, etc. Having a Town Planner-General should not in any way be difficult.”