NITDA bill and stray intellectualism

When I read a piece by ridiculing the contents of the 2021 bill that seeks to repeal the National Information Technology Development (NITDA) in order to realign its mandate with current realities in cyber and technology space, I observed the writer of an article making the round attempted to gull Nigerians with rumours.

In the disjointed opinion, one could suspect that the writer might have allowed himself to be used as a launching pad for a series of malicious media assaults targeted at clogging the wheels of the Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for Nigeria.

Without mentioning names, the writer refers to the mandates of the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Ali Pantami, the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Danbatta and the Director General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa.

While there is nothing wrong with a son of the north criticising his northern brethren constructively, the writer merely sacrificed academic finesse and intellectualism on the altar of crumbs to attack others with his reckless insinuations and innuendos.

His piece seeks to portray NITDA, despite its tremendous work with meagre resources, as undeserving of a mandate simply because it was cast in a 2001 cum 2007 Act.

He tried to deceive the people into believing that the NCC, the telecommunications industry regulator, is better suited to drive Digital Economic visions, not NITDA, an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) parastatal responsible for computer programming and software engineering, IT support, security, systems analysis and design, networks, multimedia, web and database administration.

In his article, he mentioned NITDA 49 times, NCC 28 times and ICT 21 times. Surprisingly, he only mentioned ‘Tech/Technology’ 3 times and ‘Business’ once. Probably, he might have been ignorant of the thrust of the NITDA bill that he couldn’t mention Digital, Cybercrime, Cybersecurity, Startup and Economy. Yet, while blindly defending NCC, he failed to mention ‘Telecom’.

For context, the writer claims the 2021 Bill seeks to “chop off the powers of the NCC and other MDAs and transfer such powers to NITDA in a dodgy, spiny and controversial manner?”, an allegation devoid of facts but fraught with balderdash and flat out lies.

What he failed to reckon with is that the existence of NITDA precedes the mandates of the Ministry of Digital Economy.

So, if the ministry believes it needs to empower its policy-implementing arm to enable it to achieve its digital economic policy to place Nigeria on the path of growth and development, what is wrong with that?





For the sake of clarity, NITDA was established in April 2001 following the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval of the Nigerian National Policy on Information Technology.

Consequently, NITDA Act 2007 established the agency with the mandate of regulating and developing Information Technology (IT) in Nigeria.

Since its establishment, NITDA has provided the legal framework for IT and pioneered development projects in areas of capacity building, provision of access to IT, goods and services, as well as job creation and national security.

On October 23, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the re-designation of the Ministry of Communications as the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

The primary purpose of the re-designation was to create a policy organ that would oversee the development of the digital economy.

The ministry has developed a Digital Economy Policy and Strategy which focuses on the development of the digital aspects of the economy thus creating the need for a review of the regulatory framework.