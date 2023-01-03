Burna Boy succumbs to pressure, apologises for show delay

Grammy Award-winning Afrobeat artiste, Damini Ebuonoluwa Ogulu, better known professionally as Burna Boy has offered an apology to his fans for failing to show up early at his much-anticipated concert in Lagos.

The ‘Last last’ crooner who was billed to headline the show-themed ‘Lagos Loves Damini’ concert which was scheduled to start at 7 pm on Sunday, January 1 was nowhere to be found on the stage at 3 am on Monday, January 2.

Burna Boy’s failure to appear early at the show venue generated negative reactions on social media, as many of his disappointed fans took to social media to lambast him over the development.

The Afrobeat sensation has however taken to his verified Instagram account to clear the air and apologise to all his fans who felt disappointed by the delay in the commencement of the show.

The artiste blamed organisational structure and infrastructure for the delay and insisted that he wasn’t late for the concert.

The statement reads, “Lagos, I love you but I can’t do this again. The organisational structure and infrastructure is not there for the complexities of my audio and Production needs. Let’s be clear. I wasn’t late, my band wasn’t late. We pride ourselves on being highly professional, especially with our stagecraft.

“There were three options available to me; wait for the audio to be fixed and delay the show, come out at 11 pm as planned with no sound or call breach of contract and pull the plug. I know I can’t go all over the world and neglect my own people so I’m taking matters into my own hands! I’m gathering the troops to work on building world-class infrastructure in the Nigerian entertainment business.

“Investors and stakeholders interested please hit me up, we need to make some changes. I apologise to my fans for how hectic it was, thank you for staying and weathering the storm with me.

“I commend my band @fromtheoutsiders for making lemonade with the worst lemons we’ve ever seen! Wonder X, KC Kennedy Olisa Adibua and Creative Economy Catalyst (CEC) did an abysmal job of executing anything and my fans should never have had to go through that. I see you all again, on spaceship time! No one else’s. Love, Damini.”