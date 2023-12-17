The Edo State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), has commended the state government for the provision of an enabling environment for workers in the state, which according to the institute has positively impacted in the discharge of workers’ duties in Edo.

Dr. James-Wisdom Abhulimen, the state Chairman of the NIPR who led members of the institute on a courtesy visit to the Edo State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Chris Nehikhare, weekend in Benin gave the commendation.

He said that the Public Relations practice, over the years has evolved as critical component of corporate governance and leadership in Nigeria, noting that NIPR is empowered by law to regulate the practice and direct the development of Public Relations as a profession in Nigeria.

“The law also makes it illegal to practice Public Relations, under any title, in Nigeria without NIPR certification and since the assumption of office of this current NIPR Executive in Edo, we have been working assiduously to reinvent the institute in the state through various programmes and initiatives.

“As a pragmatic step to achieve our agenda, the Exco deemed it necessary to set up five Standing Committee: Advocacy an Professional Practice, Educational and Conference, Publicity, Finance and Development Committees”, he said.

He remarked that there is an existential symbolic relationship and synergy between the Ministry of Information and Communication NIPR, being the key government institution responsible for coordinating and executing of Public Relations functions in government at all levels.

Abhulimen maintained the synergy underscoring the need for collaboration between NIPR and the Ministry in the strive to build relationships, influence opinion, manage reputation and project the activities and actions of government to critical stakeholders and the public.

“We do hereby solicit the Ministry’s support and commitment to the growth of NIPR. We implore the Ministry to support the development of NIPR in advocating of Public Relations professionals into key strategic decision-making processes within the state government.

“Explore potential areas of collaboration, such as elimination of quackery, capacity building, training, knowledge sharing and professional development initiatives

‘The NIPR criminalises the practice of Public Relations by non-licensed persons including employees of government, information officers, spokespersons, PROs, Medical/Corporate Communications Heads, no matter the nomenclature’, he said.

While wooing the ministry to collaborate with the NIPR in the enforcement of the provision of the law as regards the practice of Public Relations, the state NIPR boss, however, appealed to the state government to assist the institute with the physical secretariat.

“Ensure all information/PR Officers at the state and local government levels are inducted and licensed and sponsorship of programmes and conferences”.

Responding, the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Chris Nehikhare, while commending the NIPR for the visit, promised to look into the areas in which the government can support the institute.

Hon. Nehikhare who assured the institute that the state government would provide it with a place of meetings called on the leadership of the NIPR in the state to apply the principle of persuasion on the people rather than being confrontational in the course of enforcing the law guiding the practice of Public Relations.

