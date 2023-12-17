The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), National Headquarters on Sunday, expressed her deep concern and dissatisfaction regarding the recent proposal from the World Bank urging the Federal Government of Nigeria to increase the fuel price to N750 per litre.

The student body warned the Federal Government against heeding the advice of the World Bank to increase the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit popularly called petrol to N750 per litre.

The NANS Senate Clerk, Sen. Comrade Oladimeji Uthman, in an interview, said any further increase in the price of petrol might lead to potential chaos and a direct threat to the accessibility of education in the country.

Comrade Oladimeji Uthman said the adverse effects of the previous fuel price increments earlier this year affected many Nigerian Students. This increment has severely impacted various aspects of our society, causing havoc to businesses, education, and the overall cost of living. The repercussions have made it increasingly challenging for the masses to sustain their livelihoods, leading to the closure of businesses and a significant rise in school fees.

“As representatives of Nigerian Students both home and in diaspora, we are deeply concerned about the welfare of the masses, particularly the students community that form a crucial part of our nation’s future. The continuous rise in fuel prices not only burdens the daily lives of citizens but also poses a direct threat to the accessibility of education and the overall economic stability of the country.

“We humbly urge Mr. President to kindly consider this appeal and use his esteemed office to intervene in preventing the proposed fuel increment. We believe that your leadership and influence can play a pivotal role in ensuring the nation’s well-being and averting potential chaos.

“It is our sincere hope that you will take this matter into prompt consideration, prioritising the interests of the Nigerian people and safeguarding the stability and prosperity of our great nation, Comrade Oladimeji said.