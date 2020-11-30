NIMN to run mentoring programme for young marketing pros

THE National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) has announced plans to come out with a comprehensive mentoring programme, designed to support its budding marketing professionals.

Making this disclosure at the institute’s virtual Fellowship Award, held recently, its president, Mr. Tony Agenmonmen explained that the planned mentoring programme was a way of delivering value to its members, especially the younger ones.

He added that besides the mentoring programme, the institute is also working on some welfare packages for its members, as a way of providing support for such members, and advancing the profession.

“The Institute will continue to activate events, and programmes to promote the practice of the marketing profession in Nigeria and collaborate with other relevant associations and professional bodies to advance the profession and the industry as a whole,” he stated.

While congratulating the 48 members of the institute, being conferred with the fellows award, Agenmonmen described the number as an indication of the institute’s increasing popularity and its rising profile to attract quality practitioners into its membership.

“The Fellow is the highest membership grade in the Institute. So those to be conferred with this membership grade belong to the elite cadre of the Institute’s membership structure. They, therefore, have that responsibility to project the image of the Institute in good light as many will look up to them for leadership, counsel, and directions with regards to activities concerning the Institute,” he stated.

The NIMN boss also charged the new fellows to continue to promote the institute within their circles of influence, urging them to perceive the conferment as a call to serve the institute and offer valuable advice and initiatives that would further build its equity.

