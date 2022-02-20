NiMet raises alert over hazy weather in Northern states

By Tribune Online
NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) through its Central Forecast Office has alerted the public on the possibility of hazy weather in northern states which can lead to deterioration in horizontal visibility.

According to a statement by the management on Sunday, the CFO revealed that some cities in the northern part of the country may begin experiencing gradual deterioration in horizontal visibility as early as the evening of today.

“Fresh dust plume has been raised at its source region (Faya Largeau in Chad Republic). This is expected to advect into the country and reduce horizontal visibility.”

The statement said dust haze is expected to intensify before the end of the day over most parts of the Northern cities, horizontal visibility should further deteriorate from the evening of Saturday, 19th of February 2022, into the next 24 – 48 hours; as thick dust haze should be observed over the Northern cities, keeping visibilities to 1000m and below over places like Maiduguri, Yobe Nguru, Potiskum, Dutse, Gombe, Yola, Bauchi, Katsina, Kano, and Kaduna.

“Road users and people with respiratory problems are advised to exert caution” adding that, “flight operations may be disrupted and airline operators are advised to pick up their flight folders and adhere to regulations, especially at aerodromes in the Northern parts of the country,” the statement warned.

