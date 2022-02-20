Judiciary is open to capacity building initiatives for judicial officers — CJN

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad said, the nation’s Judiciary is open to initiatives that would improve and strengthen the capacity of judicial officers in the handling of cases on emerging crime trend in the country.

The CJN, who was speaking at the weekend when a delegation of US officials, led by the Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms. Mary Beth Leonard paid him a courtesy visit identified some of the emerging crimes as, cybercrime, cross-jurisdictional infringement of Intellectual property rights and cases related to cybersecurity and espionage.

The CJN added that judges require training on block technology and online dispute resolution as it affects e-commerce, which is becoming a challenge due to inadequate awareness of technology and technical abilities and capacity.

He requested for workshops that would border on Copyright Law in the new digital environment for judicial officers and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards relating to intellectual property disputes.

According to the CJN, ‘’Capacity building for our judicial officers is our priority, while the development of the capacity of our Research Assistants and other staff of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), who are fully involved in these training programmes, is also very important.

“The National Judicial Institute will never relent in its efforts to serve as the principal focal point of judicial activities on issues relating to the promotion of efficiency, uniformity and improvement in the quality of judicial services in our courts,” the CJN stated.

In her speech, the US Ambassador said, “this courtesy call is an opportunity to encourage the Nigerian Judiciary to continue collaborating with the United States Mission, in raising the profile of intellectual property (IP) protection which is essential for Nigeria’s development and international partnerships.”

The US, she said is looking towards increasing its capacity-building engagement on cybersecurity issues, adding that her country is interested in continued collaboration with the Judiciary and courts through its International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Office (INL) and Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance and Training (OPDAT).

Ms. Leonard hinted that the U.S. was exploring how best to support Nigeria’s judicial processes during the 2023 elections.

The Justices of the Supreme Court, who accompanied the CJN to receive the US delegation, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the CJN, Ahuraka Yusuf Isah said, are Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, Inyang John Okoro, Amina Adamu Augie, Ejembi Eko, Uwani Musa Abba-Aji, M.L.Garba, H.M. Ogunwumiju, Abdu Aboki, Adamu Jauro and Emmanuel A. Agim.

Others are, NJI Administrator, Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi, President of National Industrial Court, Justice Benedict Kanyip, Secretary of the National Judicial Council, Ahmed Gambo Sale, NJI Secretary, Abubakar Maidama and the Acting Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Barr Hajio Sarki Bello.

