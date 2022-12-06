NIMASA wins Taxation Institute Award

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, has received a commendation for its corporate citizenship performance from the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, CITN, having received the ‘Corporate Organization Award’ just as the Agency’s Director General, Dr. Bashir Jamoh OFR, was recognized with the 2022 ‘Outstanding Service to Taxation Profession’ award by CITN at a dinner in Lagos.

NIMASA was recognized for its exemplary record of tax-compliance and corporate social initiatives including its nationwide distribution of relief materials to internally displaced persons as well as donations of Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) equipment meant to uplift the economically challenged in various states of the federation.

The Agency’s DG, Dr. Jamoh OFR on the other hand, was nominated for his award due to the commitment he has exhibited in the quest to enthrone global best practices in the provision of maritime services in Nigeria.

Recall that Dr. Bashir Jamoh has received several accolades since he assumed office at the helm of NIMASA culminating in his conferment with the national honour, Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR) by President Muhammadu Buhari earlier this year. He is also the winner of the 2021 Zik Prize for Leadership in Public Policy and Public Service.

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria is a professional organization in Nigeria whose members are certified as qualified tax practitioners or administrators. The award is the latest recognition of the efforts by NIMASA, under the current management, to positively contribute to the socioeconomic development of Nigeria.

