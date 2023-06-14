The Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Professor Abubakar Sulaiman, extended his congratulations on Wednesday to the newly elected President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and his Deputy, Senator Barau Jibrin.

He also congratulated the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbss, and his Deputy, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, on their victory in the recent Presiding Officers’ election of the 10th National Assembly.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Professor Sulaiman hailed their election as a remarkable achievement and a testament to their exceptional leadership and invaluable contributions to the development of Nigeria’s parliamentary institution. He expressed confidence that, under their capable leadership, the Legislature would be significantly strengthened to fulfill its constitutional responsibilities.

Professor Sulaiman assured them that the Institute, being the only statutory agency mandated to provide capacity building and related support to the Legislature, was fully prepared to offer sustained technical and specialized assistance to their offices and the National Assembly as a whole.

“We have full confidence that, under their guidance, the National Assembly will serve as a beacon of hope and progress. Their strong leadership skills, sound judgment, and unwavering commitment to democratic principles will guide the National Assembly in addressing the pressing issues facing our nation and ensuring that the voices of the people are heard,” he affirmed.

