Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases rise to 100,087 after 1,024 new infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,024 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 100,087.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.
“On the 10th of January 2021, 1024 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 100087 cases have been confirmed, 80030 cases have been discharged and 1358 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 1024 new cases are reported from 17 states- Lagos (653), Plateau (63), Benue (48), Zamfara (45), FCT (42), Rivers (27), Ondo (26), Adamawa (26), Kaduna (22), Edo (18), Ogun (16), Imo (12), Kano (9), Yobe (6), Ekiti (5), Jigawa (4) and Osun (2).
“Our discharges today includes 253 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines,” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|36,101
|6,858
|28,987
|256
|FCT
|13,448
|5,563
|7,776
|109
|Kaduna
|5,801
|326
|5,420
|55
|Plateau
|5,774
|522
|5,206
|46
|Oyo
|4,323
|834
|3,435
|54
|Rivers
|3,913
|479
|3,367
|67
|Edo
|3,078
|207
|2,751
|120
|Ogun
|2,684
|297
|2,352
|35
|Kano
|2,444
|319
|2,055
|70
|Delta
|1,982
|193
|1,737
|52
|Ondo
|1,944
|140
|1,763
|41
|Katsina
|1,687
|73
|1,587
|27
|Kwara
|1,495
|370
|1,094
|31
|Enugu
|1,455
|59
|1,375
|21
|Gombe
|1,440
|278
|1,124
|38
|Ebonyi
|1,147
|45
|1,072
|30
|Nasarawa
|1,091
|753
|325
|13
|Abia
|1,086
|86
|989
|11
|Bauchi
|1,082
|161
|904
|17
|Osun
|1,065
|63
|978
|24
|Borno
|830
|56
|738
|36
|Imo
|801
|39
|746
|16
|Benue
|601
|74
|512
|15
|Bayelsa
|569
|83
|465
|21
|Sokoto
|529
|168
|341
|20
|Akwa Ibom
|512
|112
|391
|9
|Adamawa
|497
|233
|238
|26
|Niger
|477
|95
|369
|13
|Ekiti
|439
|29
|403
|7
|Jigawa
|419
|39
|369
|11
|Anambra
|386
|49
|317
|20
|Taraba
|226
|28
|191
|7
|Kebbi
|223
|23
|187
|13
|Yobe
|207
|20
|179
|8
|Cross River
|169
|0
|157
|12
|Zamfara
|157
|25
|127
|5
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
