Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases rise to 100,087 after 1,024 new infections

By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,024 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 100,087.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 10th of January 2021, 1024 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 100087 cases have been confirmed, 80030 cases have been discharged and 1358 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 1024 new cases are reported from 17 states- Lagos (653), Plateau (63), Benue (48), Zamfara (45), FCT (42), Rivers (27), Ondo (26), Adamawa (26), Kaduna (22), Edo (18), Ogun (16), Imo (12), Kano (9), Yobe (6), Ekiti (5), Jigawa (4) and Osun (2).

“Our discharges today includes 253 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos36,1016,85828,987256
FCT13,4485,5637,776109
Kaduna5,8013265,42055
Plateau5,7745225,20646
Oyo4,3238343,43554
Rivers3,9134793,36767
Edo3,0782072,751120
Ogun2,6842972,35235
Kano2,4443192,05570
Delta1,9821931,73752
Ondo1,9441401,76341
Katsina1,687731,58727
Kwara1,4953701,09431
Enugu1,455591,37521
Gombe1,4402781,12438
Ebonyi1,147451,07230
Nasarawa1,09175332513
Abia1,0868698911
Bauchi1,08216190417
Osun1,0656397824
Borno8305673836
Imo8013974616
Benue6017451215
Bayelsa5698346521
Sokoto52916834120
Akwa Ibom5121123919
Adamawa49723323826
Niger4779536913
Ekiti439294037
Jigawa4193936911
Anambra3864931720
Taraba226281917
Kebbi2232318713
Yobe207201798
Cross River169015712
Zamfara157251275
Kogi5032

