Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases rise to 100,087 after 1,024 new infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,024 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 100,087.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 10th of January 2021, 1024 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 100087 cases have been confirmed, 80030 cases have been discharged and 1358 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 1024 new cases are reported from 17 states- Lagos (653), Plateau (63), Benue (48), Zamfara (45), FCT (42), Rivers (27), Ondo (26), Adamawa (26), Kaduna (22), Edo (18), Ogun (16), Imo (12), Kano (9), Yobe (6), Ekiti (5), Jigawa (4) and Osun (2).

“Our discharges today includes 253 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 36,101 6,858 28,987 256 FCT 13,448 5,563 7,776 109 Kaduna 5,801 326 5,420 55 Plateau 5,774 522 5,206 46 Oyo 4,323 834 3,435 54 Rivers 3,913 479 3,367 67 Edo 3,078 207 2,751 120 Ogun 2,684 297 2,352 35 Kano 2,444 319 2,055 70 Delta 1,982 193 1,737 52 Ondo 1,944 140 1,763 41 Katsina 1,687 73 1,587 27 Kwara 1,495 370 1,094 31 Enugu 1,455 59 1,375 21 Gombe 1,440 278 1,124 38 Ebonyi 1,147 45 1,072 30 Nasarawa 1,091 753 325 13 Abia 1,086 86 989 11 Bauchi 1,082 161 904 17 Osun 1,065 63 978 24 Borno 830 56 738 36 Imo 801 39 746 16 Benue 601 74 512 15 Bayelsa 569 83 465 21 Sokoto 529 168 341 20 Akwa Ibom 512 112 391 9 Adamawa 497 233 238 26 Niger 477 95 369 13 Ekiti 439 29 403 7 Jigawa 419 39 369 11 Anambra 386 49 317 20 Taraba 226 28 191 7 Kebbi 223 23 187 13 Yobe 207 20 179 8 Cross River 169 0 157 12 Zamfara 157 25 127 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

