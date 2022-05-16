Nigerians should vote only critics of Deborah’s killers in Sokoto ― Dickson

The Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Seriake Dickson, has called on Nigerians to vote for only aspirants that are able to summon the courage to condemn in the strongest possible terms the grisly murder of Miss Deborah Samuel by extremists in Sokoto State.

Senator Dickson in a statement also urged all politicians aspiring to lead Nigeria in various capacities to condemn the reprehensible killing of the 200 level student of Home Economics Education by fellow students for alleged blasphemy on Thursday.

The former Bayelsa Governor of Bayelsa State, however, commended the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, and Sheik Ahmad Gumi for promptly condemning the unfortunate incident.

The Senator praised Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State for the proactive measures he has put in place to ensure peace and order in the state.

The Senator also commended the Catholic Arch Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Mathew Kukah, and other Christians for preventing reprisal actions.

Dickson who condoled with the family of the late Deborah said that a country where people take laws into their hands to carry out such barbaric act is not what Nigerians deserve.





He said that those involved in the heinous act should be made to face justice as their action violates the laws of the land.

He urged Nigerians of all religions to condemn extremism and take a united position against extremism.

He said, “All those who are in positions of authority and those aspiring to lead this country, should clearly and unequivocally condemn this unacceptable act and call for appropriate measures to be taken to bring the perpetrators to book.

“I condemn the brutality of the unacceptable act which is clearly a violation of the laws of Nigeria. I also call for the authorities to take appropriate action and all those who are in authority and leadership to join in condemning this barbaric act.

“I as well call on all those aspiring for leadership positions to join in the condemnation. I commend His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sheik Gumi and other prominent Islamic figures for their clear condemnation of the incident.

I also use this opportunity to commend my brother and friend, Governor Aminu Tambuwal for the proactive security measures he has instituted to prevent degeneration.

“While I condole with the family of the deceased, my sympathies go to all those who lost valuable properties and sustained injuries.

“I commend Bishop Kukah and other Christian leaders for ensuring that there were no reprisal actions. It is good to note that the Lord Bishop is safe and well after the averted threats to his residence and the cathedral.

“This cannot be the Nigeria that we seek, we deserve better than this. I call on Nigerians to respect the religious sensibilities of each other and they should unite against extremism in all religions as we are a multi-ethnic and multicultural nation.”

