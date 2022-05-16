ASUU strike: UNIBEN students shut down federal secretariat in Edo

Students of the University of Benin, (UNIBEN), on Monday shut down the Federal Secretariat in Benin, Edo State in continuation of their protest over the extended strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The protesting students stormed the Aduwawa area of Benin City, where the office is situated and ordered the workers to take the day off as it was impossible for them to carry out their duties, while students continue to suffer over the strike.

The students made good their threat for a total lockdown of the secretariat who also cooked at the secretariat, as they began to cook, with a resolve to shut Federal Government offices in the state to press home their demand for the resolution of the crisis

President of the UNIBEN Student Union Government, SUG, Foster Amadin, said the government had not shown seriousness over the resolution of the ASUU crisis, wondering how students would stay at home doing nothing.

“Education has been taken to an unserious level and the Federal Government is busy with the election, forgetting the fact that there are many students at home due to the ASUU strike. We are appealing to those concerned to step in and find a solution

“We are here today, we have protested at the Airport, Ring Road and the Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ) office. We will keep going around until they find a solution and we go back to our classes.





“Since we are not attending classes, we will look for places to play and show our grievance instead of staying at home and becoming the devil’s workshop.

“We have told the workers that today is a free day for them because they can’t be working while we are out of our classes. All the Federal offices would be shut down. We have also written to INEC to let them know that the election will not take place in Edo until we return to our classes.

“We hear the government is meeting with ASUU but nothing concrete has come out with assurance being given without any concrete step taken.

“The police are here with us to ensure that the protest is not hijacked by hoodlums because the students are peace-loving people,” he added.

