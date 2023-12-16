Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Adewale Akanbi has urged Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the economic challenges confronting the country saying, he is trying his best to make the country great.

Oba Akanbi who stated this at the 32nd Iwo Day Anniversary held at the Oluwo township stadium on Saturday, said Nigerians should give President Bola Tinubu time to turn the fortune of country around.

The monarch, however, called on the Federal Government to intensify efforts to ameliorate the sufferings the removal of fuel subsidy has brought to Nigerians.

The monarch said although the Federal Government was already doing some things to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy, there was a need to do more for the citizens.

He described Tinubu as the bravest president Nigeria ever had, maintaining that what the current administration is doing is for the betterment of Nigerians.

The royal father remarked, “I’m appealing to the Federal Governments to keep on giving their best and write their names in gold. Though, the Federal Government is already doing things to cushion the effect of subsidy, we still want them to do more.

“The current President is the bravest we’ve had in the history of Nigeria. He has taken the bull by the horns and what others were unable to do, he has done it.

“He is real leader, we have a great president and I’m proud my tribe is having a great president. I’m happy that he is doing well.

“I just want to appeal to our people to be patient with him. Everything the Federal Government is doing will work for the best of Nigerians.

“This is the 32nd Iwo Day celebration and I thank God. Iwo Day is a very special one and our people are very happy. The energy in the town is positive.

“My town is moving. During my town, it’s from one achievement to another and today is for celebrating another achievement in the town.

“We celebrating today to promote our culture and tradition of our state, we are not pageant we worshipers of God Almighty , Olodumare.”

Speaking about Iwo, Oluwo stressed that he has silenced those holding Iwo down with the cooperation of people in diaspora and home.

He also called for more unity from all daughters and sons of the land to move Iwo to a greater height even as he urged people in diaspora to be duly register for voters card and ensure they vote during election.

“Today, Iwo is known for its vigorous media presence. The era of oblivion has gone. My sacrificial conducts are lessons for every aspiring son and daughter of Iwo. I don’t engage in personal vendetta. I engage anyone with a mindset to set Iwo back.

“With cooperation and support of meaningful sons and daughters of Iwo at home and abroad, I’ve silenced those holding Iwo down. We have placed resourceful and patriotic individuals at the centre of decision-making in our land, the results of which you are all seeing today such as the establishment of the Federal College of Education, Iwo, which Insha Allah, we will lobby education stakeholders for to become a federal university.

“You will recall that some four years or so ago, I, as the Chief Patron of IBOT directed the body to move the venue of “Iwo Day anniversary” to Oluwo township stadium. The upgrading of the stadium commenced early this year under the aegis of Iwo Board of Trustees. I commissioned the new 400 seater pavillion early this week. There are yet other epoch making developmental programmes that are on-going.

“Work is ongoing on the construction of internation museum in the palace, construction of Arch of Trium personally being financed by myself (Oluwo) and co- rehabilitation among others.

“With the power and strength of Olodumare, I ha activated Iwo journey to greatness, Patriotic individue who share similar dreams and drum support for my efforts are acknowledged. Those parading themselve as antagonists are enjoined to have a rethink.

“I am assuring you all, irrespective of you dispositions, Iwo’s greatness is unstoppable and no negotiable. Let us unite to bring the best out of our lan and to our land. I thank you all for your lavish support will never rest on my cars on matters affecting Iwo urge you to regard Iwo as your first destination to investment.

“On the unity of Iwoland, the local government creation is for administrative purposes. We are stronger and better in unity most especially in attracting political positions and dividends to the land.

“The more drums of disunity are raised, the lower the chance of getting dividends. Those who trust in unity should promote it. Those who think they don’t need others may not grow better. There is strength in unity. We have the power to enjoy it better, let’s be one and encourage our children to register massively for voter’s cards.

“The source of capital resources is idea. Ideas not money rule the world. We have the record as the most populous local government in Osun.

“The advantage has to be converted to use by ensuring massive registration for voter’s register. Iwo in diaspora should make the patriotic sacrifice for the town by ensuring they are duly registered and vote in Iwo.”

Earlier in his address, the President, Iwo Board of Trustees, Prof. Lai Olurode, said indigenes of the town come together for its development despite their political differences.

“We have different political parties and religious groups but when it comes to Iwo development, we come together. The division caused by political affiliations get submerged and we unite together to form a bond that is committed to the development of the land,” he noted.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE