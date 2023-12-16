The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume has urged the new Soun of Ogbomoso Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, Orumogege111, to leverage on his vast network and exceptional leadership qualities to bring prosperity not only to Ogbomosoland but to the entire Oyo State and indeed, the nation at large.

Akume in a congratulatory to the monarch on his ascension to throne of the Soun of Ogbomosho said Oba Ghandi’s appointment as Orumogege III is a testament to his exceptional qualities, leadership potential, and unwavering commitment to the progress and well-being of his people.

He added that ” It is undeniable that our Royal Fathers play a pivotal role in the fabric of our nation. They are not merely custodians of our rich traditions and cultural heritage, but also pillars of societal guidance, fostering unity, promoting peace, and championing the development of their communities. Your personal journey, Your Majesty, is a shining example of this. Your success as a renowned Pastor of one of the largest Redeemed parishes in the United States, coupled with your accomplishments as a successful businessman, speaks volumes of your wisdom, dedication, and unwavering faith in God.

“Your humility and dedication to your people are further testaments to your worthiness for this esteemed position. I am confident that you will lead Ogbomosoland with fairness, firmness, and a deep sense of justice, guiding your people towards a prosperous and brighter future.”

The former Governor of Benue State who said he would not be available for the presentation of instrument of office on Tuesday said ” in light of my absence, I have the pleasure of informing you that Sir Olusegun Adekunle, OON, a distinguished son of Ogbomosho, will be present to represent me at the ceremony. I trust that his experience and wisdom will serve as an extension of my own support and well wishes.

“I pray that you are bestowed with the wisdom of Solomon and the grace of God throughout your reign. Please accept my heartfelt congratulations once more, and may the presentation of your staff of office be a glorious and auspicious occasion.”

