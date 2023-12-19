Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa is over the moon as President Bola Tinubu appoints Chief Pius Akinyelure, whom she referred to as “daddy”, as the chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

According to Toke, all of his years of service in the oil sector right from Mobil got him to this point. She wrote:

“Congratulations Daddy, I am so proud of you Papa. Chairman NNPC. All your years of service to the oil industry, from Mobil to this. The man for the Job Very well deserved.”

However, Nigerians on social are reacting and questioning the appointment. While some of them celebrated, others felt it wasn’t based on merit.

@wig.palette: “Nothing is fishy dears, work on ur insecurities. Toke is influential. Take it or u leaVe it. She’s a big name!!”

@Thestudentconnectv, “Something fishy going down. Abi Toke na Tinubu side chick?” D_realsolz: “Tinubu don turn Nigerian Government to family and friends affairs. Well done sir. .”

@samueliseguan, “Not biological father I guess because she once said her parents are late.” busolaolufunto: “This man here raised Aunty Toke, and that is her father after she lost her biological parent, forget social media, Toke is from a good home and good family, pius Akinyelure is a good man, everyone in our community knows. Come to Idanre and know we are good people and very hardworking.”

queen_veekay: “At this rate of public unnecessary condemnation, I wish Toke secures a public office in this country. So all the haters of this hardworking girl will finally have a heart attack. Nigerians need to get healed. You all mindset is wack.”

