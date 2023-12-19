A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Mrs Funmi Ogun, has predicted that the crisis and the internal wrangling within the party in the state would soon be resolved.

Ogun, a former Commissioner for Works, under the administration of Governor Ayodele Fayose, noted that the PDP would soon bounce back to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, who she said had failed the people.

The PDP Chieftain who had declared her ambition for the 2026 governorship poll on the platform of the PDP, spoke in Ado Ekiti at an occasion commemorating her 50th birthday ceremony.

The ceremony held at the Christ the King Catholic Church, Ajilosun Street, Ado Ekiti and Afe Babalola Hall, Adebayo area of the state capital, was attended by political bigwigs, civil servants, clerics, businessmen and admirers, confirming the bridges she had built with across all the strata of the society.

Addressing her admirers and teeming party supporters, said all the internal discordant tunes and barrage of centrifugal forces rippling and destroying the unity of the party will be resolved to make PDP more cohesive and invigorated to return to power.

According to her, “We are returning to power in 2026. I can’t say we are not having internal wrangling, but that will be settled soon. PDP is not dead in Ekiti . The party still parades strong political forces that can put all their strengths together to defeat the ruling party easily.

“We are making serious efforts to address those issues. Our leaders both in Ekiti and at the national levels are putting them on the table, so that it can be addressed holistically.

“PDP is in for a serious business in 2026 and we are not going to joke with it. Without being immodest, the PDP reigns in Ekiti had been better than the ruling APC in terms of Infrastructures and closeness to the masses. PDP is more mass-oriented than what we are witnessing today.”

Speaking further on her governorship ambition, she stated,”Ekiti will make history as the first state to produce the first female governor. I am coming on board and this shall come to fruition in 2026.

“I am declaring my intent to salvage the state government from the bondage of misrule. The masses are in dire need of good governance in the state and that is exactly what I am coming to offer”.

She expressed high level of confidence that she would work hard by rallying the large number of women voters in Ekiti to actualise her aspiration for the PDP.

A former chairman of Ado Local Government and PDP Deputy Governorship candidate in 2018 poll, Deji Ogunsakin, branded the celebrant as a loyal party woman and someone with competence to achieve greatness in any task she is saddled with.

