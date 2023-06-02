Nollywood actress and media personality, Toke Makinwa, has revealed how crushed she was after discovering her estranged husband, Maje Ayida, impregnated his ex-girlfriend.

According to the actress, she learnt about it when the pregnancy was nine months.

The thespian stated this on the latest episode of her YouTube vlog series, Toke Moments.

Recall that Makinwa separated from her husband, Ayida, in 2015, but the marriage will officially get dissolved in court in 2017.

She confessed to finding solace in her job after being emotionally devastated by her husband’s infidelity.

Makinwa said, “I think that [my job] was the only thing that I was sure of in my life. Every other thing that was familiar has failed. The world that I had built had crumbled. And the only thing that I was sure of, was my job.

“I remember walking into the [radio] studio, and like 7am the World News goes on. And there is a call from the owner of the radio station, and he is like, ‘everyone is talking about you, I don’t want to get into it but people are thinking you would literally fall apart. I think you need to go home.”

On how she was able to manage her work despite the stormy event, she said she learnt earlier how “to leave her feelings at the door and then pick them up when you are on your way home.

So, once you walk into the studio, it’s not about you. It’s about the millions of people who are trying to make their ways to work; they are the ones who are tuning in expecting to get entertained, informed, and on top of what is going in the world.”