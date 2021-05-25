Nigerians must rise to protect INEC facilities ― CTA

An election monitoring group, Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) has condemned the incessant attacks on the facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the South-East states in the country.

Executive Director, CTA, Faith Nwadishi in a statement aligned with the stance of the Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu that the attacks on INEC buildings were coordinated to undermine the conduct of the November governorship election in Anambra State and the next general elections.

The statement further appealed to Nigerians resident in areas where INEC facilities are located to assist security agencies to forestall future occurrences.

The statement read in part: “The Centre for Transparency Advocacy is alarmed at the rate INEC offices are attacked across the country particularly in the South-East with devastating effects. This is a dangerous trend if not checked will impede the process of organizing the November 6, Anambra State Governorship Election.

“These coordinated attacks in recent times have affected three states in the South-East in particular. The INEC office in Ahiazu Mbaise LGA in Imo State was razed by unknown men, followed by the burning of the Igboeze LGA office in Enugu State. Not enough for the perpetrators, they stormed Udenu office on May 16, 2021, and sustained their dishonourable act with the attack on the INEC headquarters in Enugu where vehicles were burnt and offices ransacked.

“On Sunday night, May 23, 2021, the INEC headquarters in Awka, Anambra State was invaded and set on fire. It appears that these dastard events are targeted at truncating and sabotaging the forthcoming Anambra Election. This has to stop now. A stitch in time saves nine.

“We call on the citizens across the country especially, South-East to protect INEC properties in their domain. The only way to effect a credible change is through the ballot. The people can only succeed by coming out to vote for credible candidates of their choice and this can only be achieved in a peaceful atmosphere and not in chaos.

“We support INEC’s call for the federal government to declare a security emergency and define a definite strategy to protect INEC’s properties and personnel not only in the South-East but across the nation.

“Finally, we call on all stakeholders to support INEC in this onerous but important national task. Equally, the National Orientation Agency and Civil Society Organisations should up efforts to educate the citizens on the importance of supporting INEC by way of protecting INEC offices and personnel thereby sustaining the democratic process and good governance in Nigeria.”

