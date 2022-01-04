Nigerians in UAE defend Consul General, say report of dereliction unfounded

An umbrella body of Nigerians in Dubai, the United Nigerian Stakeholders in the United Arab Emirate have spoken in defense of the Nigerian Consul General to the UAE, Mrs Tayyibat Atinuke Mohammed.

An online medium has accused the Nigerian Consul General to the UAE of alleged indifference to the plight of Nigerians resident in the Arab nation who have been denied renewal of their resident permit.

Checks revealed that Mr Chidi Nwanyanwu, spokesperson of the Take-It-Back Movement had condemned the refusal of the government of the United Arab Emirates to renew work permits for Nigerians and further accused the Nigerian Consulate of being idle to its responsibility.

But addressing newsmen in Abuja, Honourable Auwalu Rabiu President of the United Nigerian Stakeholders in the United Arab Emirate declared that the narrative of perceived indifference levelled against the Nigerian Consul General to the UAE was misplaced.

The association further revealed that the non-renewal of resident permits was not indiscriminate as he maintained that only those with criminal records were being shut out while those engaged in legitimate businesses continue to enjoy a warm relationship with the authorities in the UAE.

He said: “As an organisation whose members live and do businesses here, we are duty-bound to clarify that the UAE is a society governed by laws and does not tolerate any form of criminal indulgence. This largely explains why many rich men and women from our country home, Nigeria prefer UAE as its first travel destination. We as citizens and residents of UAE cannot, therefore, change the laws of the land that has given us economic means, hope and succour as we remain law-abiding to suit those with criminal mindsets.

“That the Consular General has been working round the clock to ensure that regular migrants in the Middle East country are united and have a conducive environment to perform their daily legal businesses.

“While we strongly condemn the statement issued by the said innocuous organisation priding itself as the Take-It-Back Movement and the very fact that the online media organisation which published the said report was whimsically unprofessional to the point of forgetting the earlier acclaimed investigations it published on the matter in their desperation to heap all the blames on the doorsteps of the Consul General, we honestly urge our workaholic Consul General not to be deterred by such rather mischievous publications targeted directly at her person and not premised on facts and issues. We demand them to retract the said obnoxious publication and kindly apologise to the Consul General as a matter of fact and urgency.

“Finally, Mrs Tayyibat Atinuke Mohammed, since her appointment has indeed brought many innovations onboard which afforded Nigerians doing businesses in UAE the grand opportunity for business interactions and economic interests cum values for both countries and particularly to our own benefits. We, therefore, pass a vote of confidence on her office and appreciate her enormous capacity as we further urge her to continue in her good works and efforts to see that the work permit problems are amicably resolved and our brothers and sisters’ places and pride restored. It is also wisdom on our path to urge our brothers and sisters to remain law-abiding and legitimate in their dealings here in UAE.

They should always remember as they say in Nigeria’s local parlance, that when one finger deeps into the oil bowl, it definitely affects the entire fingers!”

