Kwara Civil Defence prosecutes six officers for misconduct

Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has said that six of its officers are being prosecuted for various forms of misconduct.

The Kwara State Commandant of Corps, Iskil Ayinla Makinde disclosed this while briefing newsmen

Speaking with journalists on command’s stewardship in 2021, the state commandant of the corps, Iskil Makinde, said that two of the officers have been transferred out of the state, adding that the cases of four others have been taken to the national headquarters for disciplinary action.

The commandant, who said that the command also received 1,027 cases bordering on theft, assaults, lands disputes, rapes, criminal breach of trust, burglary, and debt among others, explained that 31 cases were prosecuted with six convictions recorded.

He said that 24 cases were still pending in court.

“378 are under investigation and 534 were resolved through Alternative Dispute Resolution. Three cases were transferred and 50 were withdrawn with over N5million recovered,” he added.

Makinde also said that the command has created a Female Squad to man security in schools across the state.

This, he noted, will checkmate the abduction of students from the schools.

The commandant said the agency will deal ruthlessly with vandals this year in its efforts to prevent economic sabotage and safeguard government installations and other properties.

He added that the agency will work in conjunction with the Nigeria Customs Service to tackle smugglers in the border towns across the state.

Ayinla also hinted about the preparedness of NSCDC to keep 24 hours surveillance on Correctional Centres to forestall any breach of security in the facilities following the latest incident that saw 3 inmates escape from Mandalla in Kwara.

He said that the agency will intensify efforts on the training of its officers, especially on how to handle weapons, intelligence, and information gathering to further aid their performance.

