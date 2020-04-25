Nigerian youths not ready to lead, take charge —Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has called out Nigerian youths, accusing them of not being ready to assume the position of leadership in the country, and urged them to come out of their comfort zones to prove they have the capacity to lead.
The Anambra State-born actor and son of veteran actor, Pete Edochie, made the statement during the week via his twitter handle, as he claimed the present leaders in power were ready to handover to the youths, but all they see are youths who fight themselves everyday on the social media.
He went further to allege that the youths could not stand together and fight for anything but will sell their souls for money.
His tweet reads: “Contrary to what you people think, the old guys in power are constantly looking for youths to hand over to. But what they see are youths insulting each other on social media, who can’t stand together and fight for anything, youths who will sell their souls for money. They hardly see leaders”.
In some subsequent tweets, the award-winning actor, who refers to himself as the voice of the voiceless, urged the youths to come out of their comfort zones and prove that they have the capacity to lead. “Join politics, contest, fail, gain experience, contest again and again till we win; leadership is not child’s play,” he said.
In 2017, Yul picked up the nomination form of the Democratic People’s Congress (DPC) and was governorship candidate of the party to run for governor of Anambra State.
Make No Mistake, Coronavirus Will Be With Us For A Long Time, Says WHO DG
The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Wednesday that he hoped the Trump administration would reconsider its suspension of funding, but that his main focus was on ending the pandemic and saving lives, Reuters reported… Read full story
COVID-19: Governors Adopt Two-Week Inter-State Lockdown • Call for decentralisation of COVID-19 response
The 36 state governors, on Wednesday, unanimously resolved to adopt a two-week inter-state lockdown as part of measures aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus across the country… Read full story
Covid-19: Chinese Treatment Of Africans
IN the wake of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic experience, China has treated African residents within its borders like scum. The situation has been so bad that it is actually difficult to believe that its previous investments in the continent had wholesome intentions. China’s inhuman and hostile disposition to Africans in China… Read full story
FG Bans Inter-State Movement Of COVID-19 Patients
The Federal Government has banned inter-state movement of Coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in the country. Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, said this on Wednesday in Abuja, at the Presidential Taskforce (PTF), briefing on COVID-19… Read full story
COVID-19: Fake News Purveyors To Be Sanctioned, Says Lai Mohammed
The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that purveyors of fake news would be apprehended and sanctioned. Mohammed said while fielding questions from newsmen at the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 daily press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja… Read full story
ASUU Kicks Against Submission Of BVN As Condition For Payment Of Withheld Two-Month Salaries
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says it has rejected the submission of Bank Verification Number (BVN) as a condition for payment of February and March withheld salaries of lectures… Read full story
FG Replies ASUU: No BVN, No Payment Of Withheld Salaries
The Federal Government on Wednesday insisted that members of the Academic Union of Universities (ASUU) will have to make their Banks Verification Number (BVN) available for the various vice-chancellors to validate before they would be paid their withheld February and March salaries… Read full story
World Bank Predicts Decline In Remittances To Nigeria, Other LIMCs
The World Bank has said that as a consequence of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, remittances to Nigeria and other low and middle-income countries (LMICs) are projected to fall by 19.7 per cent to $445 billion… Read full story
High Number Of Coronavirus Cases Evidence Of Community Spread, Says Presidential Task Force
The Presidential Task Force on the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has given reasons the number of infections in the country has shot up… Read full story
COVID-19: Kano Relaxes Lockdown For One Day
Kano State government has relaxed the ongoing lockdown in the state for one day, 6 am-12 pm tomorrow (Thursday). This is to allow residents to buy foodstuffs and other items for preparation of the forthcoming… Read full story
COVID-19: No Definite Time For Evacuation Of Nigerians In US, UK, China, Others, Says Foreign Affairs Minister
Nigerians resident in foreign countries but anxious to return home may have to wait for a longer time. Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, made the disclosure on Wednesday at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force to combat the coronavirus pandemic… Read full story
COVID-19, Malaria Double Danger This Rainy Season
The current COVID-19 pandemic has taken the spotlight in the news. Despite the seriousness of the situation, the rainy season is here and so is malaria. In 2018, malaria killed 405,000 people, most of them in Africa… Read full story