The Nigerian Tribune, a foremost national newspaper, has trained its reporters on climate change reporting as part of its commitment towards putting climate change-related issues on the front burner.

At the training, which took place on Thursday, the journalists, made up of young people drawn from the three titles of the newspaper, were acquainted with the rudiments and impact of climate change, especially in Africa.

Facilitated by Paul Omorogbe, Ifedayo Ogunyemi and Nchetachi Chukwuajah, the training featured such topics as Understanding Climate Change Concepts, Causes and Impact in Africa, Africa in the Global Climate Change Negotiations, Fact-checking in Climate Change Reporting, Solutions Journalism in Climate Change Reporting, Nuanced Gender Perspective in Climate Change Reporting, Storytelling and Impact Measurement.

The lead facilitator, Omorogbe noted that the essence of the training is to equip participants with the relevant information on climate change while also stimulating story ideas and conversation on climate change.

Omorogbe assured them of editorial guidance and support while carrying out their stories.

The step-down training is part of the Climate Change in News Media project of the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) and its partner, Centre for Investigative Journalism (CIJ), with funding from UNESCO.

Participants described the training as enlightening as it helped in piquing their interest in the vulnerability of Africa and the impact of climate change on the continent.