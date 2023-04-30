The FCT Sharia Court of Appeal has invited former Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, over a suit filed against him by his siblings regarding his alleged inability to account for the family estate left behind by their late father.

The Grand Khadi of the court, Ibrahim Rufai Imam gave the order recently as part of the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) option mooted by the parties to amicably resolve the 27-year legal tussle over the estate of the late Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Muhammed Sani Omolori, who died in 1996 after ruling Ebiraland for 40 years.

A letter addressed to Ataba by the Grand Khadi indicated that “the scheduled meeting is in connection with the distribution of your late father’s estate”.

The letter signed by the Grand Kadi’s legal assistant, Farida Shehu Malami to Ataba and siblings, reads that the meeting will take place on May 3, 2023.

Earlier, the siblings had filed a petition before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking investigations into how a briefcase containing original documents of their late father’s properties was allegedly stolen days after his death.

They identified some of the properties to include: “Maitama (Fct/Abu/KW.885, plot number 2715 zone A 6), Katampe (FCT/Abu/misc 8875, plot number 660 667867)06 district, Cadastral zone 7), and Mabushi (Kw1259, plot number 205, Cadzone: B06)”

It reads further, “Other lands whose documents we can’t get a hold on are, the Asokoro and another Maitama plot said to be where the German Embassy is located.

“Our father had leased the Maitama plots (2715) to Bodco-Trust Investments Limited for a period of 20 years and part of the agreement with the agency is to build a house worth N3-4 million on the land and by the end of the contract, the land plus the structure they constructed will be returned to our father, unfortunately, he died before the agreed time elapsed. He had spoken about his Maitama and Katampe lands to some of us Just months before he passed away.

“Our father’s briefcase where all original documents and other valuables are kept was allegedly stolen before his 8th-day prayer. We believe that anyone responsible for any of the above-mentioned lands should be made to provide the other ones whose papers are not handy.”