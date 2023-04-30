There are strong indications that the Bauchi State Executive Council (SEC), comprising Commissioners and Special Advisers will be dissolved before the end of week.

A source very close to the Government House disclosed that the dissolution is following the reelection of the Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed in the last general elections for a second term in line with the Constitution of the country.

The source stressed that it is a normal tradition as the Governor will have to choose people he wants to work with in the next dispensation.

Though he said that it has not been made public, all those concerned have been put on notice to prepare their handover notes and wait for the date of the valedictory SEC meeting during which they will be officially dissolved.

To confirm the development, one of the Commissioners who spoke to Our Correspondent said that he has since prepared his handover notes and just waiting for the official directives on who to handover the Ministry to.

He stressed that though he joined the administration at its tail end, about 8 months ago, he was able to do his best to contribute to the development of the state considering the fact that, his Ministry is one of the key Ministries in the development of the state.

The outgoing Commissioner commended the Governor for allowing him to serve being a professional saying that he is ever ready to serve again if called upon.

One of the Special Advisers who spoke with Our Correspondent expressed happiness for being part of the administration since 2019 saying that he has really learnt a lot from the leadership style of the Governor.

Meanwhile, the Bauchi State Transition Committee setup by the Governor for his second term swearing in, held its inaugural meeting over the weekend promising to submit its report in the next 2 Weeks.

The 500-member transition committee was inaugurated by the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir after he was declared winner of the just concluded governorship election, it has since swung into action.

The committee comprising the active Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Technocrats and politicians is to produce a working document that would facilitate the smooth running of Governor Bala Mohammed’s second tenure.





At the Inaugural Meeting, the Committee’s Chairman, Architect Audu Sule Katagum said members were dividend according to the number of the available MDAs to ensure timely completion of the assignment.

Architect Sule Katagum who is a former Deputy Governor in the State, explained that the Committee is conducting an inhouse assignment and is expected to only highlight achievements and identity challenges hence the need to work together to achieve success.

The committee is to submit its report in two weeks ahead of the date for swearing in ceremony of the Governor for a second term of 4 years.