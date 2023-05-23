Security is more crucial than ever in modern society.

Security lapses can cause large monetary losses, reputational harm, and even fatalities in businesses and government institutions. Because of this, cutting-edge security technology has emerged as a key component of safeguarding organisations, people, and communities.

A Nigerian technology company, Vin Global, listed some of the cutting-edge security tools currently in use and how they are being applied to safeguard the future.

It identified tools like Biometric Security Systems, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, and the Internet of Things (IoT) Security as being crucial in ensuring security and safety as the world evolves.

It further said it has come with an innovation, OVO Smart Locks that possesses all of these security systems, giving cutting-edge advantages.

Onyeka Onwuka who is CEO of the firm said, “You can be super sure of the state of your home and office with these locks. Vin Global Technologies also has other great security gadgets that cover the entire space and loopholes.

“What’s even more satisfying is the fact that you can now control everything from wherever you are with nothing but just your phone.

“These locks are compatible with smart technologies like Alexa, Google Home and the rest. What could be better than this?”

“OVO Smart Locks are the best option when it comes to new-age security and this is because advanced security technology is crucial for protecting the future.

“Biometric security systems, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and IoT security are just a few examples of the advanced security technologies that are being used today. As technology continues to advance, we can expect to see even more advanced security technologies in the future,” he concluded.

