Muhydeen Okunlola Kayode Foundation (MOK), a non-governmental philanthropic organisation in Offa Local Government, Kwara State has extended charity to the farmers at the grassroots by procuring a tractor to assist farmers in the locality with farm works for free.

The MOK Foundation Executives while in a meeting with the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) Offa and Oyun Local Government Branches in their head office on Sunday noted that the foundation noticed the challenges facing farmers and deemed it fit to enhance food production in the community by assisting local farmers at the grassroots to solve financial challenges of hiring tractor to work on their farmlands.

One of the foundation’s executives, Mr. Saheed Lawal said the NGO has no affiliation with politics or any political party. He added that the tractor is solely procured by the convener of the MOK Foundation to ease the suffering of the farmers who are not buoyant to run mechanized farming.

Saheed emphasized that any of the Foundation’s charity programs are devoid of politics, religion, and ethnic influence.

Speaking on behalf of AFAN, the National Vice President of All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Comrade Ajibola Tajudeen commended MOK Foundation for rendering great assistance to farmers. Mr. Ajibola said MOK has succeeded in performing the core role of government. He prayed for God’s elevation and progress of the Foundation in all ramifications.

Similarly, the Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Offa Local Government, Mr. Adekeye Isiaq lauded the MOK Foundation for the initiative of increasing food production in the locality through mechanized farming assistance to the farmers.

Adekeye said the Foundation has done a remarkable job as no private individual has ever come to the aid of farmers by procuring a tractor to enhance their farming system for free.

He said the MOK farming intervention will not only assist the farmers but boost economic activities in the community through food production. He prayed for the progress of the founder of the Foundation who bought the tractor out of charity to alleviate poverty and make life better for people at the grassroots.

Furthermore, Alhaji Fatai Imam appreciated the kind gesture of the foundation in the community. He said the farmers association is happy that a private citizen is performing the role of government. He enjoined the Foundation to be meticulous in the process by carrying the Farmers’ Association along in order to identify the real farmers who are in need of MOK intervention.

While unveiling the tractor, Members of All Farmers Association of Nigeria in Offa and Oyun Local Government jointly prayed for MOK Foundation and the executives for making life meaningful to the less privileged and people living with disabilities in Offa, Oyun and its environs.