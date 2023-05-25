Deputy coordinator of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Southwest zone, Mr Alao John has said Nigerian students have high hopes in the incoming Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Alao, in a press statement, said this hope is hinged on the antecedents and enviable pedigree of Tinubu.

He called on those who still have reservations about the emergence of the President-elect to rather sheath their swords, bury all grievances and unify in supporting Tinubu.

At this point, Alao said what was expedient was for Nigerians to hold their leaders accountable by constantly reminding them of their campaign promises.

He knocked those threatening to disrupt the May 29 inauguration of Tinubu as president, urging them to rather uplift patriotism, national interest and imperativeness of peaceful coexistence.

Alao said: “The voting process has since been concluded and consequently produced a winner.

“We, therefore, call on Nigerians, all political gladiators, the media and the international community to sheath their swords, bury all grievances, and unify in supporting the President-elect Bola Tinubu while adopting dialogue in the best interest and for the progress of Nigeria.

“Needless to say that the President-Elect comes with antecedence and enviable pedigree.

“Therefore, Nigerian Students particularly and indeed all Nigerians have great hope in the incoming administration.

“We are at a time when Nigeria as a country need to forge ahead and move forward and with the record of the president-elect; we are optimistic of a better Nigeria in which all Nigerians would be proud of; with the experience of the president elect; we are so much sure that there would be different development in every way round which will translate to Nigerian students also enjoying the dividends of being a student in Nigeria as the President Elect has promised during the campaign.

“Those trying to throw tantrums at democracy should please desist and stop promoting any agenda that can cause disunity.





“Our peaceful co-existence is very important and we would not allow any individual or politician because of their own selfish interest to jeopardize the mandate of Nigerians.

“As an association, we are watching with keen interest and we are ready to confront any individuals or group of people who will dare toy with the mandate of the people.”