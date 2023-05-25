Lagos Police Command has reacted to the allegations made by a female officer, Corporal Fauzziyah Ebunoluwa Isiak.

Isiak in a series of tweets cried out for help, accusing the police of detaining and manhandling her following her resignation from the force.

“I never saw this coming. I have never thought I would be put in detention without interrogation. All I did was try to resign.

“I have been trying to resign from the police since last year but my letters were not approved. “My boss had called me to show up yesterday, 24th of May to meet the deputy commissioner for an interview.

“I thought they were finally going to approve my resignation, but the only words I heard was that I should be detained to be tried and dismissed,” she alleged.

Reacting to Isiak’s tweet, Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos Police Public Relations on Friday explained reason the force has not obliged her resignation.

“It is one thing to turn in your resignation. It is another thing for the application to be processed upon which you receive your discharge certificate,” he stated.

He further explained that till a police officer gets the discharge certificate, he or she remains a serving member of the force bound by all extant rules and regulations of service.

The police spokesperson while setting the records straight also claimed that Isiak was actually detained and tried for absconding from duty.

“Corporal Fauzziyah Isiak who serves in the office of the Imam of the Command without leave, permission or discharge from service absconded from duty for over a month, in flagrant disregard for the conditions of service she willingly signed to.

“For this offence against discipline, she was detained yesterday for the commencement of her orderly room trial today.”

Hundeyin also accused her of maliciously bringing the name of the Force into disrepute.

“She has maliciously brought the name of the Force into disrepute by distorting/misrepresenting facts – a discreditable conduct that amounts to another disciplinary offence.