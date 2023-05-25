Elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, on Thursday, made the public presentation of his memoirs titled, “Brutally Frank,” to mark his 96th birthday.

The former Minister of Information under General Yakubu Gowon, made the presentation at a thanksgiving service conducted by St. James’ Anglican Church, Asokoro.

The service was presided over by the Archbishop, Metropolitan, Primate of All Nigeria and Bishop of Abuja, His Grace, The Most Revd. Henry Ndukuba.

The leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), said he has stopped celebrating birthdays since the Chibok schoolgirls were abducted in Borno State in April 2014 and had only resorted to releasing messages to mark the occasion.

About 276 school girls were seized by Boko Haram from their school hostels on April 14, 2014, sparking local and international outrage.

The elder statesman, who said the incident was the worst experience any country can have, noted that he had to stop celebrating his birthday as a result.

The foremost Ijaw leader reiterated that Nigeria cannot be one by mere words of mouth alone, saying lack of trust is what is breaking up Nigeria today.

He said: “Nigeria is so divided today. Today, I am not celebrating, but I must thank God. I am not celebrating because I lost two younger brothers.”

In the memoir, Clark said: “I have written a book, some people might want to take me to court but that is the truth. You can’t kill the truth. I am a Nigerian, I won’t keep quiet when Nigerians are suffering.

“If Nigeria is not standing properly there will be no peace. Why is it that a region is having five states, others are having four, and one has seven.”

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, on his part, expressed happiness that Clark was still preaching unity at 96.





He also commended the fact that even in old age, he could still remember Nigeria’s history with dates.

Earlier in his sermon, Ndukuba said: “A word from you is a like a torch in the dark, your torch will never go down. It will continue to shine and glorify your Father in heaven.

“Speak when you want to speak, speak what you want to say and allow God to do the rest.

“To other Nigerians, give to your immediate environment and make it better than the way you met it. God gave you to the glory of God, do not be afraid.

“This is one man when he rings his bell everyone will hear. Until Nigeria becomes a better place, a pride of the world, we will not rest.

“May God make you more relevant and through you, others will be relevant.”

The daughter of the elder statesman, Rebecca Clark-Okorodudu, in her remarks,

said she likes the fact that her father always speaks truth to power at all times, adding that if Nigeria can have two or three more of him, the country will be a better place.

Some of the dignitaries present at the occasion include former governor of Edo State, Oserheimen Osunbor, former Ambassador to the Nordic Countries, Godknows Igali, retired Permanent Secretary of the Federal Civil Service, Timiebi Koripamo-Agary, and Dr Cairo Ojougboh.

