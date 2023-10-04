The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT handed over 2,640 kg of a substance suspected to be cannabis sativa worth N200 million to the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Lagos on Wednesday.

The Commander of NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga, oversaw the handover of the exhibits to NDLEA officials at NNS BEECROFT, Apapa, Lagos. Oguntuga mentioned that the exhibits, contained in 66 bags weighing 40 kg each, were confiscated in the Iworo, Ibeshe, and Badagry areas of Lagos State.

“It is expected that the NDLEA will continue the investigation and proceed to take the necessary actions to handle this kind of substance,” he stated.

The commander highlighted that this achievement was made possible by the Nigerian Navy’s state-of-the-art technology, the Falcon Eye Alignment, a sophisticated maritime domain awareness facility.

“This facility provides 24-hour surveillance of Nigeria’s maritime environment to detect any kind of illegality within the maritime domain.

“The alignment detected some boats operating within the maritime environment around Iworo, Ibeshe, and Badagry in the general area of Lagos State.

“However, by the time our men arrived, the perpetrators had absconded, but we were able to apprehend the substances that could have been smuggled into the state,” he explained.

Oguntuga emphasised that the Nigerian Navy, under the leadership of Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, remained resolute in ensuring that perpetrators of nefarious activities were not seen within the maritime environment.

“We understand the relationship between crime, violence, and drug abuse. That is why the Nigerian Navy will continue to thwart and prevent such acts from materialising.

“I assure Nigerians that the Nigerian Navy, in collaboration with the appropriate security agencies, will leave no stone unturned to ensure a safe and secure environment.

“The maritime environment will continue to remain safe for individuals who are carrying out their legitimate duties for the economic prosperity of our nation,” he affirmed.





Oguntuga advised criminals to desist from such acts, stating that the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies would continue to pursue them to end such illegalities.

He added that navy patrol teams were always on standby to respond to intelligence received from the Falcon Eye Alignment.

“And anytime suspected vessels are identified within the maritime environment, vessels and boats will be directed to such areas to intercept and prevent them before they reach the state,” Oguntuga remarked.

In the same vein, Paul Ahom, the Commander of Narcotics at NDLEA, Western Marine Command, Lagos, commended NNS BEECROFT for their efforts in combating marine crime and other illegalities within the marine environment.

Ahom stated that NNS BEECROFT had been doing an excellent job in combating crime and drug trafficking around the western command.

“The Nigerian waters are a destination for drug trafficking, and the NDLEA alone cannot combat it. Success is achieved through the collaboration and synergy of the Nigerian Navy.

“Recently, NNS BEECROFT has complemented the efforts of the NDLEA by intercepting and transferring a high preponderance of drug exhibits to the NDLEA.

“This has significantly contributed to curbing the menace of the drug trade that has tarnished the reputation of our country,” he commended.

Ahom mentioned that interagency collaboration with other sister agencies, particularly the Nigerian Navy, had helped the NDLEA sustain the fight against drug trafficking within the maritime domain.

“It is very challenging to eradicate drug trafficking worldwide. However, we are implementing palliative measures to reduce it to the barest minimum.

“We have an existing strategy known as the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA); the purpose of this strategy is to disseminate the message to rural areas, communities, churches, and unions.

“The message is based on awareness campaigns to sensitise people about the dangers inherent in drug abuse,” the marine commander concluded.

