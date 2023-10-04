Prof. Wahab Egbewole, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin (Unilorin), has announced that the institution’s television station will soon be broadcasting.

Egbewole made this announcement on Wednesday while receiving a delegation from the Kwara Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), led by a newly elected Council member, Dr. Saudat Abdulbaqi.

The Vice-Chancellor revealed that the plans for establishing Unilorin Television have reached an advanced stage.

He also mentioned his intention to visit television stations at other universities to learn from their experiences.

He expressed confidence that the operation of the proposed television station would enhance the university’s visibility and further bolster its appealing image.

The Vice-Chancellor congratulated Abdulbaqi on her recent election as a member of the NIPR Council, stating that the university is immensely proud of her professional accomplishments.

Egbewole expressed optimism that Abdulbaqi’s tenure would be highly successful.

He justified the university’s involvement in advocating for the interests of its staff members in the NIPR, stating that the institution will continue to support staff members in their career development.

Egbewole assured the university’s NIPR staff members of the management’s support for their development needs, particularly in sponsoring interested members of NIPR training and development programmes.

He urged them to continue representing and promoting the image of the university, highlighting that public relations fundamentally relies on perceptions, which can shape reality.

The Vice-Chancellor anticipated an increase in NIPR activities on the campus and in Kwara at large, and he hoped to see Unilorin staff members playing more significant roles at the national level of the NIPR.





Earlier, Abdulbaqi commended the Vice-Chancellor for the support extended to her before, during, and after her election as a member of the NIPR Council.

She added that she was encouraged and motivated by Egbewole to give her all to the bid, which eventually turned out to be very successful.

