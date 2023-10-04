The House of Representatives revealed on Wednesday plans to investigate the activities of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) concerning allegations of indiscriminate issuance of ‘Certificate of No Objection’ for contracts awarded by various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

This resolution was passed following a motion sponsored by Hon. Peter Akpanke, who expressed concern over the lack of compliance with the mandatory post-procurement audit.

Highlighting the need for adherence to existing regulations, Hon. Akpanke noted, “By the provisions of Sections 6(1)(c) and 16(1)(b) of the Public Procurement Act 2007, the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) is authorised to issue a certificate of no objection for contracts awarded by relevant procurement entities.”

He further stressed that the powers vested in the Bureau of Public Procurement are intended to ensure compliance with the Public Procurement Act, value for money and that contracts awarded fall within relevant thresholds supported by budgetary allocation.

However, Hon. Akpanke observed that the Bureau of Public Procurement has failed to comply with the mandatory post-procurement audit as required by Section 5(p) of the Public Procurement Act 2007.

He also pointed out that the Bureau has engaged in underhand dealings in granting “Certificate of No Objection,” leading to abuses and violations of the Public Procurement Act, 2007, resulting in abandoned and failed projects across the country.

To address these concerns, the House mandated its Committee on Public Procurement to investigate the aforementioned allegations and report back within six weeks for further legislative action.

Additionally, the House instructed the Committee to review the biannual reports submitted over the last six years and share their findings with the public.

