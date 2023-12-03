The Nigerian Military Wrestlers at the ongoing 36th World Military Wrestling Championship in Baku, Azerbaijan, have clinched gold and silver medals, respectively.

This information was conveyed in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja over the weekend by the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau.

The statement explained that female wrestler Corporal Hannah Reuben achieved the feat on Friday, defeating her Italian contender in the 68-weight category of women’s freestyle wrestling to secure the gold medal.

According to the statement, “The Armed Forces of Nigeria wrestling team made an indelible mark on the global stage, setting a record and garnering widespread acclaim. The medal was presented to Cpl Reuben by the Vice President of the International Military Sports Council (CISM), Mr. Dirk Shwede.”

Recall that this is the first time the Armed Forces of Nigeria have secured a gold medal since participating in the CISM World Wrestling Championship. Another commendable performance was by Lance Corporal Ojolaide Esther, who earned a silver medal in the 72-weight category earlier at the event.

According to the statement, the Chief of Defence Training and Operations, Major General Emmanuel Onumajuru, who represented the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, and the Director of Sports, Defence Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal Abidemi Timothy Marquis, were present to witness the glory.

It added that the senior officers respectively maintained that the historic victory wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen CG Musa, acknowledging his crucial role in the team’s success.