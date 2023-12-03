Department of State Services (DSS) has appealed to the members of the public to disregard a false publication by one Jackson Ude on his X handle @jacksonpbn, against the person and office of the Director General of the service, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja at the weekend by its Director, Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Dr. Peter Afunanya.

The Service clarified that the allegations were entirely false as no such grant has been made available to the Service and that once it is allocated, staff will receive what is due them as usual.

It noted that the DG would take appropriate legal steps to seek redress, adding that “neither the Director General nor anyone acting on his directive has looted staff subsidy grant”.

It, however, wondered how being paid any severance package at the end of one’s tenure is, unethical and outside established public service rules while stating that the so-called “goodbye allowance” which Ude accused the DG of granting himself is non-existent.

The statement recalled that from retirement in 2018 till his appointment as the Director General of the service, “Bichi is seen as spartan, accountable, transparent and indeed, incorruptible and has remained resolute in running the Service and shown uncommon commitment in the management of its affairs”.

According to the statement, ‘his top priorities are staff welfare and judicious application of human and material resources, hence any misleading narratives to the contrary are unacceptable.

The statement described the allegations as just one of the campaigns of calumny that would want to smear the image of Mr Bichi and present him as corrupt but that facts at the DSS show otherwise and the Service under him would continue to chart a professional course aimed at ensuring internal security of the country.

