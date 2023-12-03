Medicinal plants have been and remain a sure and best alternative for man if he must win the war between him and pathogenic bacteria as well as the nightmare of resistance of disease-causing organisms to drugs and antibiotics, Nigerian Tribune has learned.

An expert, Professor Abalaka Moses Enemaduku of the Department of Microbiology, School of Life Sciences, the Federal University of Technology, Minna stated this while delivering the 106th Inaugural Lecture entitled: “Phytomedicine : Man ‘s Hope in his war of Attrition with Bacterial Pathogens” on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at the University’s Auditorium, Main Campus, Gidan Kwano Minna

Prof. Abalaka said a medicinal plant is any plant which, one or more of its organs( leaves, stem, roots, flowers, seeds, etc) contains substances that can be used for therapeutic purposes or which are precursors for the synthesis of useful drugs (Sofowora, 1993).

According to him, medicinal plants also called medical herbs are administered in form of powder, infusion, decoction, porridge, poultices, steam, etc and are accessible, inexpensive, increase natural immunity,

effective with minimal or no side effects and the organisms have not been able to develop resistance against them because of the diversities of their chemical composition.

The Professor of Microbiology who delved into the historical use of herbs, shrubs, and trees as remedies against pathogens and diseases, emphasizing the dual role of plants as both food and medicine. He highlighted the ancient practice of finding healing powers in the flora surrounding mankind.

He underscored how, in the past, humans were largely unaware of the effects of disease-causing organisms.

However, they successfully navigated the challenges by harnessing the medicinal properties of plants in their environment, using them for both diagnostic and curative purposes.

The Don painted a picture of a natural environment where everything, including food, fruits, trees, and plants, contributed to humans’ well-being. This holistic approach to health maintenance, as Prof. Abalaka explained, resulted in significantly high life expectancies, with many individuals living beyond 100 years.

“In Africa and especially in our history as Nigerians, we know that our forefathers lived until they were tired of life itself or life became tired of them. Some were taken outside during the day for a few hours to enable them feel the sun. They lived to the point of being unable to recognize themselves not to talk of someone else,” he noted.

Prof. Abalaka shed light on the timeless relationship between humanity and medicinal plants, showcasing the enduring significance of phytomedicine in the ongoing battle against bacterial pathogens.

He pointed out that herbal medicine is still the most abundant, affordable, reliable, trusted and well-understood by locals in virtually all African villages. And that the coming of orthodox medicine seemed to

have relegated our herbal health care system but development of resistance against orthodox medicine by pathogens and high costs as well as the non-availability of some of these drugs have made man turn to nature for help.

Speaking further on, the practice of traditional medicine in Africa, he said Traditional African Medicine is a traditional medicine discipline of Indigenous herbalism and African spiritism, typically involving diviners, midwives and herbalists who claimed to have power to cure various and diverse conditions. Practice is usually shrouded in secrecy and mystic tendencies, adding that the herbalists often wanted the people to believe the powers of the herbs to heal are often tied down to some powers of a deity which only they can consult for answers.

All these, he said, do not in any way add to the potentiality of plant materials. They only use this to monopolise the use of the process and keep other people away for their own selfish gains.

“So many taboos are placed on traditional medicine and make claims of their ability to cure so many diseases, whether they can actually do so is highly subjective,” he said.

In his contributions to knowledge in the field of Pharmaceutical Microbiology, Prof. Abalaka explored several medicinal plants, few among others are: Calotropis procera, Momordica charantia, and Khaya

senegalensis. Calotropis procera exhibited antimicrobial activity against bacteria at low concentrations.

Momordica charantia was extensively studied for its efficacy against various bacterial pathogens. Khaya senegalensis demonstrated antimicrobial activity across its leaves, bark, roots, and stems against different microorganisms at varied concentrations.

In order to bridge the gap between Orthodox medicine and herbal medicine, he recommended; teachings on identification of medicinal herbs/plants at elementary/secondary schools in various languages, a blend between Orthodox medicine and herbal medicine and an appeal to the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Faruk Adamu Kuta to create the Department of Pharmaceutics, Pharmaceutical Microbiology and Alternative Medicine in the School of Life Sciences to safeguard our herbal heritage from extinction.

With these, he said, “we should be able to stand the chance to benefit immensely and indeed turn the tide on the bacterial pathogens once again”.

In his address at the occasion the Vice-Chancellor, FUT, Minna, Prof. Faruk Adamu Kuta commended the lecturer for his presentation and acknowledged the presence of dignitaries and other guests at the event.

Highlights at the event include presentations of a plaque and a certificate to the Inaugural Lecturer.

