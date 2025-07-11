Nigerian Idol Season 10 nears grand finale as top talents shine

The stage is set, the voices have soared, and now the countdown begins to the grand finale of Nigerian Idol Season 10, airing live on Sunday, July 13, 2025. As one of Nigeria’s most beloved music competitions, this season has lived up to its theme, “Your Voice, Your Victory”, delivering powerful performances and unforgettable moments.

The talent pool has been remarkable, with the Top 4 finalists—Purp, Mikki, Lawrence, and Raymu—captivating fans across the country with their vocal strength, stage presence, and emotional depth. Each contestant has brought something unique to the table, proving they have what it takes to thrive in the Nigerian music industry.

The most recent live show featured a dual-themed challenge: Naija Now and Motown Classics. Contestants wowed the judges and audiences alike with genre-bending performances that blended soulful classics with contemporary Afro-pop energy. Although fan-favorite Brammy exited the competition, his energetic rendition of Lionel Richie’s All Night Long was a fitting celebration of his journey on the show.

With Iyanya joining the judges’ panel this season alongside Omawumi and Ric Hassani, and hosted by the ever-charismatic IK Osakioduwa, the show has maintained a fresh, dynamic energy. The judges have not only critiqued but also mentored the contestants, shaping their growth week by week.

What makes this season even more exciting is the fan-driven song selection, allowing viewers to vote for the tracks they want to hear each week. This interactive twist has deepened audience engagement and highlighted the show’s mission to celebrate true musical talent.

As the finale approaches, excitement is at an all-time high. The winner will receive a recording contract, a cash prize, and the life-changing opportunity to kickstart a professional music career.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: Online reports linking Shettima’s remarks to Rivers crisis false — Presidency

Celebrating ten seasons of discovering Nigeria’s next stars, Nigerian Idol continues to be a beacon for raw, homegrown talent—and this season proves once again that the future of Nigerian music is in powerful hands.