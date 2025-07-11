My wife is promiscuous, sleeps with my close friend — Husband

It is true, but I feed him, pay our children’s fees from the proceeds —Wife

GRADE A Customary Court, Court 2, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has given judgment on a divorce suit brought before it by a man, Ridwan, against his wife, Bosede, whom he accused of being defiant and promiscuous.

He added that she later took to threatening his life.

Ridwan stated that Bosede neglected him and their children and cared less about their welfare.

He also said that his wife was not only stubborn but also defiant.

According to Ridwan, Bosede never listened to his counsel while she flouted his orders at will.

The plaintiff said that the defendant ran a hotel business against his will and this later had a negative influence on their son.

Ridwan added that Bosede also hopped from bed to bed.

The plaintiff stated that the defendant was presently having an affair with one of his close friends.

Ridwan told the court that Bosede took to threatening his life after he demanded the documents of his landed property in her possession.

Ridwan told the court that he was tired of his wife’s recalcitrant and immoral behaviour and thus pleaded for divorce.

The plaintiff also pleaded for their children’s custody.

Ridwan, in addition, requested an order restraining his wife from threatening and interfering with his private life.

Bosede agreed to divorce but refused that her husband had custody of their children.

The defendant did not also deny the accusation of infidelity laid against her by her husband.

Bosede rather stated that she used the proceeds from her immoral act to feed her family and pay their children’s school fees.

Ridwan, in his testimony, said, “My Lord, I came to court today because I want my wife out of my life.

“Bosede and I met in 2000, and we started living together.

“We carried out no marital rites, and I did not pay her bride price.

“My wife constantly neglected me and failed to look after my welfare.

“She extended this attitude to our children when we started having them.

“Our children constantly looked unfed and unkempt.

“Bosede is stubborn and always loves to have her way.

“She, therefore, refuses to listen to my advice.

“My wife is also recalcitrant. She refuses that I had a say in our home and flouts my orders at will.

“I no longer trust my wife because she is promiscuous.

“Bosede hops from bed to bed and she is presently sleeping with one of my close friends.

“This is one of the reasons I want her out of my house. A wife who does this can kill.

“My wife runs a hotel against my will and this unfortunately is having a negative influence on our children. He suddenly started having erotic feelings towards the opposite sex while he also took to smoking cigarettes.

“My wife, of recent, started fighting me over my property.

“She has the documents of my landed property in her possession, and she has refused to release them.

“She presently stays in my two-bedroom bungalow.

“I pray this honourable court to order my wife to vacate my house.

“I also plead for our children’s custody.

“I further request an order restraining her from threatening and interfering with my private life.”

Bosede in her response said, “My lord, I am also tired of my husband. I agree that the court rules that we go our different ways.

“He did not pay a dime as my bride price. I moved in with him, and we started living together as husband and wife.

“I am surprised that my husband could accuse me of infidelity.

“I feed him and our children and also attend to other needs in the home from the money I make from this trade.

“He once took our children to his village to stay with his mother.

“These children were not enrolled in school.

“I brought them back to the city and took up the challenge of paying their fees.

“He still appealed to me last week to pay for the collection of our son’s JSS3 Leaving Certificate.

“My lord, I do not agree that my husband have custody of our children because I have been the one fending for them all these years.

Giving her judgment after she had heard both parties, the court president, Mrs O.E Owoseni, stated that there was no marriage to be dissolved because no Customary marriage held between both parties and no bride price was paid.