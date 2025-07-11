He dreams of becoming a doctor, we need Nigerians to help him stay alive — Father of 10-yr-old boy battling kidney, heart failure

Mr Daniel Paul, a teacher from Akwa Ibom State living in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, speaks with SAHEED SALAWU about the ordeal of his 10-year-old son, David, who is suffering from a life-threatening kidney condition that has now worsened into heart complications. He shares the emotional and financial toll on the family and appeals for public and governmental intervention.

SINCE the media reported David’s condition, how much financial support has your family received?

We have received about seven percent of the total amount we need. After a while, we couldn’t keep up with the hospital bills, so we had to bring David home. He is currently at home. The medical costs were simply overwhelming. While we are grateful for the support received, it wasn’t enough to continue his treatment.

Can you give a specific amount for the donations you have received so far?

Yes. We received a total of N6.2 million after the story was published in the media. It has all been spent. I am sincerely thankful to Nigerians who contributed, especially considering how tough the economy is. Their support meant a lot, but it wasn’t enough to continue with advanced tests or treatment.

When exactly did David’s illness begin?

It started on February 4, 2024.

Following the media attention, have any charities, NGOs or philanthropists reached out?

Unfortunately, no organisations have reached out, only individual donors. We received contributions of N3,000, N1,500, N1,000, even N700. One person gave N500,000 and checked on us. But no government agency or official has contacted us.

How does the situation currently stand?

The consultant handling David’s case later told us that the N19 million she initially quoted for a kidney transplant was based on 2018 costs. As of June 26, 2025, the updated cost is N30 million. The transplant would be done at a hospital in Lagos. I am concerned that people might think we are trying to inflate figures, especially those who read the earlier N19 million estimate.

Would that also mean the cost of seeking treatment abroad has increased?

Very likely. However, I have not discussed overseas treatment with the consultant again.

What message do you want to send to Nigerians now?

I am still appealing to well-meaning Nigerians to help give my son access to quality healthcare. I believe our state governor, Pastor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, is a man of goodwill. If he hears about David’s condition, I trust he would step in to help.

Anyone wishing to visit can come to our home at 128, Ogbunabali Road, Port Harcourt. Donations can be sent to my First Bank account: 3070035721, Account Name: Daniel Paul.

I also asked the medical consultant if she could share her phone number with the public, but she declined, as she works at a government hospital. She said it would have been possible if she were in a private facility.

You mentioned that David has developed other complications. Can you explain?

Yes, after we left the hospital, we did further tests, and they showed his condition had worsened. Aside from the kidney failure, David now has tuberculosis and early-stage heart failure. Thankfully, the Federal Government is covering his TB treatment. The consultant explained that prolonged kidney failure caused fluid buildup, which has affected his breathing and strained his heart.

What kind of medical support is David receiving at home now?

The hospital converted most of his injections to tablets, which we now administer at home. Every two days, we take him in for an erythropoietin injection.

What about the dialysis he was undergoing twice daily?

We simply can’t afford it anymore. He is no longer on dialysis. The doctors gave him a medication called furosemide to help him urinate. It was administered by injection at the hospital; now, he takes the tablet version at home.

Is the medication helping at all?

It is helping a bit. The swelling is not as bad as before. He urinates more now, maybe four times a day instead of ten, but it is better than nothing.

How has David’s illness affected your family beyond finances?

There are three major impacts. First is the financial strain. Second is the emotional toll; we are devastated. Thirdly, my wife and two younger sons contracted tuberculosis from David. The doctors tested all of us—myself, my wife, the children, and our house help. Only I and the girl tested negative. The rest are now on TB treatment.

Tell us more about David. What kind of child is he?

David used to be very hyperactive, so much so that it worried us. He couldn’t sit still. In church, people always noticed him because of his energy. He is a lively boy.

He wants to become a pastor and a medical doctor. He really admires people in both fields and always says he wants to help others like they do.

What class was he in before he fell ill?

He was supposed to begin Primary Five before the illness struck.

And where is he in the birth order?

David is our first child. He will be 11 on September 29. His siblings are eight and six years old.

What do you do for a living?

I am a teacher. So is my wife.