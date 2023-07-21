The Director-General of the National Agricultural Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Professor Abdullahi Mustapha has said that there are testimonies already from Nigerian farmers on the benefits of genetically modified crops.

Mustapha stated this on Friday at the ‘Biotechnology and Biosafety Sensitisation Workshop for Senior Editors’ in Abuja.

He said farmers in Nigeria are maximising the potential of genetically modified crops which where they have reduced the spray of chemicals to control insects on their beans farm from ten sprays to two sprays.

“Already, we have testimonies from farmers across the country who are benefiting from products of modern biotechnology in the country such as the pod borer resistant cowpea which is helping farmers overcome the devastating impacts of marcuca vitrata that causes 80 percent destruction on the farmers’ field.

“Today, our farmers are applying only 2 insecticide sprays as against 8 to 10 sprays previously as a result of planting the PBR cowpea.

“Our farmers are also planting Bt. cotton, another innovative product from modern biotechnology that is changing the game in cotton farming and the hope of the textile industry revival is on course,” Mustapha said.

The NABDA DG assured that the Federal Government is determined to improve agricultural productivity in the country, and NABDA and other related organizations were established to fast-track this.

He explained that biotechnology is a transformative force that holds immense potential to address some of the most pressing challenges facing Nigeria and the world at large.

“From healthcare to agriculture, energy to environment, biotechnology offers solutions that can significantly impact the well-being of our citizens and the sustainability of our resources.

“As editors, you play a pivotal role in shaping public opinion and disseminating information. The power of media in shaping narratives and public perception cannot be overstated. Hence, your role in communicating agricultural biotechnology to the masses is crucial for fostering understanding, dialogue, and informed decision-making,” he added.

The Director Agricultural Biotechnology Department at NABDA, Dr Rose Gidado said training the Editors is significant and very critical.





“We are talking about a scientific product which is genetically modified organisms, they (Editors) are actually to impact on our communities and if we don’t tell the story to people, it will have no effect on the people.

“We have to bring in the editors to educate them because most times we deal with reporters and sometimes the reporters may not get what they want after their stories have been edited by the editors, so the editors too need to understand this technology,” she said.

The Managing Editor, Northern Operation of The Nation Newspaper, Yusuf Alli, said his perception about biotechnology crops changed after attending the workshop organised for the Nigeria Guild of Editors based in Abuja to accurately educate them on the issues of biotechnology and biosafety.

Alli said, from what he learned from the workshop, the way to go in agriculture is biotechnology if the country wants to increase its yield in crop production.

He said: “I came here with bias, I have never been a believer of biotechnology products, I used to see biotech experts as tempting God, but I have a different perception now. If we want to increase our yield, then we should look in the biotechnology direction.

“Even with our aging farming population, we can also bridge that age gap by using biotechnology.

