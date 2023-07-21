CP Onuoha Bethrand has been deployed to Kogi State as the new Commissioner of Police.

The new Commissioner of Police took Over from CP Akeem A. Yusuf who was earlier redeployed to Research and Development, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

A press statement from the command Public Relations Officer, SP William Ayah stated that the CP hails from Aboh-Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

He holds a BA(Hons) in History/Sociology, University of Ife and MA in International Relations, from Ibadan. He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force in the year 1992 as a cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

CP Onuoha is an astute law enforcement Officer who has traversed the length and breadth of Law Enforcement and Policing. He has in the span of over three decades, attended several Tactical Leadership Courses among others are; Advanced Detective Course (ADC) Intermediate Command Course, ICC, PSCJ (2007)

Strategic Leadership and Command Course (SLCC) 2019, PSCJ.

He has held several command positions and carried out multiple tasks in his illustrious career. Some of these include; First Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, 1996 Patrol and Guard, Divisional Crime Officer as well as Divisional Police Officer in several Divisions in Ondo, Ekiti and Bauchi Commands respectively.

Others include, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU) Force CID, Ikoyi, Lagos, Area Commander, Ilorin Metro, Akure North, Isi-Ala Ngwa, several commands like Ondo, Ekiti, Kwara, Abia as well as Bauchi State.

Deputy Commandant, Police College, Maiduguri, Borno State, Ag Commandant, Police College, Maiduguri, Borno State, 2021-2022. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Administration, Ebony State Command.

He is the immediate past Commissioner of Police, Anti-Human Trafficking, Force CID, Abuja.

The new CP has the requisite expertise, integrity, courage and experience to oversee the affairs of the Kogi State Police Command.

