A Nigerian man, Godswill Okon, took to his Facebook page, Thursday, to celebrate becoming a father 13 years after getting married.

Okon shared a photo of his newborn daughter, penning a heartfelt message alongside, as he celebrated his new role as a parent while gushing over his daughter.

“She just open her eye since after her birth and we looked eyeball to eyeball. e sweet ooo to be a father.

“We had a father and daughter conversation and at length she smiled at me. And I promised to always teach her the ways of the Lord.

“I didn’t forget to tell her how priceless she meant to me. That I waited for 13 good years with shame, pain and mockery from people for not having a child, but today God decided to silence my accusers and feeds them with shame…Jesus, you are so good to me.”