Nigerian drone builder seeks support from FG

Ikechukwu Samuel Great, a young Nigerian drone manufacturer, is calling on the Federal Government to support his endeavors by providing training opportunities abroad or financing to build larger drone models.

Great made this appeal at the recently concluded Drone Technology Conference in Lagos, highlighting the need for skill development and technology transfer to propel Nigeria’s drone industry forward.

According to Great, his journey into drone building began with extensive research, fueled by his long-standing interest in aviation.

He successfully conducted his first flight in 2020 after completing his secondary education, despite experiencing several crashes that ultimately improved his skills.

Great emphasised that Nigeria is lagging in drone technology and requires significant effort to develop this sector, particularly in areas such as defense, agriculture, and medicine.

The young chap is seeking government support for overseas training to enhance his skills and knowledge in drone technology, enabling him to contribute more effectively to Nigeria’s development.

Alternatively, he suggests that government financing could help him build larger, more advanced drone models locally, which would boost the country’s technological capabilities.

The development of drone technology in Nigeria could have significant implications for various sectors, including agriculture, defense, and disaster management.

With the global drone market projected to reach $43 billion in 2024, Nigeria’s investment in this sector could yield substantial economic benefits and enhance the country’s technological landscape.

Great’s initiative aligns with Nigeria’s growing interest in drone technology, with the government already exploring partnerships with international companies to enhance local production capabilities.

