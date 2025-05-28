World News

Hamas leader, Mohammed Sinwar killed in recent airstrike — Netanyahu

Rowland Kpakete
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Wednesday that a recent airstrike killed Mohammed Sinwar, Hamas’ elusive de facto leader in Gaza.

The strike marks another high-profile assassination in Israel’s ongoing campaign targeting Hamas leadership. Despite such hits, the militant group maintains a strong grip on power in the Gaza Strip.

Mohammed Sinwar was the brother of Yahya Sinwar, the former Hamas leader who was killed by Israeli forces in southern Gaza last October.

Netanyahu made the announcement during a speech in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament.

“We changed the face of the Middle East,” he said. “We pushed the terrorists from our territories, we entered the Gaza Strip with force, we eliminated tens of thousands of terrorists, we eliminated (Mohammad) Deif, (Ismail) Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Sinwar.”

The Israeli army previously released a video allegedly showing Mohammed Sinwar traveling in a car through a tunnel near the Erez crossing, close to the Israel-Gaza border, on December 17, 2023.

(CNN)

